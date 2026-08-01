YG Responds To Bizarre Rumor That Drake Is Funding Drakeo The Ruler Investigation

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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YG Responds Rumor Drake Funding Drakeo The Ruler Investigation
Nov 2, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake (center, black outfit) watches the action between the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
After YG's comments on Drake's beef and his denial of involvement in Drakeo The Ruler's murder, these storylines are converging in an odd way.

Last week, authorities detained YG in connection to the murder investigation of the Compton rapper's former foe, Drakeo The Ruler. The GENTLEMEN'S CLUB MC denied all involvement, and he recently took to Instagram to respond to an odd rumor that Drake is behind this legal pursuit.

Via Twitter, Busby posted a livestream clip from rapper and podcaster Glasses Malone (who has been anti-Drizzy) in which he claimed The Boy is spending money to "f**k with YG's life."

"He's financing Drakeo campaigns to try to f**k with this boy's life and get him arrested, 'cause he mad about a battle," Glasses expressed. "He start playing me like that, I swear to God... I'll make his life horrible... That's rented power. You pay for it. Real power is when n***as will do it for you just for the measure... You don't want me to start announcing to the world exactly what type of h*e-a** s**t he doing."

Then, YG posted Busby's tweet on his Instagram Story last night (Friday, July 31) with the caption "SAY IT AINT SO," followed by thinking emojis. A subsequent IG Story from him read the following: "RED ALERT B TEAM TAP IN!!"

To be clear, these rumors are completely unsubstantiated. It's also plausible that the Los Angeles lyricist wasn't speaking on the 6ix God himself, but rather general rumors about The Ruler's murder. But the mention of the Toronto superstar makes that a less charitable interpretation for many fans.

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YG & Drake Beef

For those unaware, YG recently spoke on Drake, albeit briefly. He told folks to stop asking questions about the OVO mogul during a recent press conference, indicating there's some tension there.

As to why, it could be as simple as Kendrick Lamar loyalties or as long-lasting as Drizzy collaborating with Drakeo before his passing. Either way, the feud is undeniable at this point.

To be clear, YG hasn't been explicitly named as a suspect in Drakeo The Ruler's death by law enforcement. As such, all speculation about his alleged involvement hasn't seen any validation at press time. Rather, its recent resurgence stems from the detainment last week and resurfaced testimony about the murder, not any arrests or revelations in the investigative process.

Elsewhere, another alleged development here was a response to these Drake rumors from YG's reported branding and marketing manager, Karen Civil. She allegedly responded to coverage of the rumor on Twitter with "Turn this up!," which she since allegedly deleted.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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