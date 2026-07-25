Drakeo The Ruler's Security Guard Claims YG Had A Knife During Fight

YG recently had an unexpected prelude to his Verzuz battle with fellow Los Angeles MC The Game, as just hours before, authorities detained him in connection to a search warrant over the investigation of the murder of Drakeo The Ruler. He has denied any involvement time and time again despite their beef, but other alleged sources say otherwise.

According to The Los Angeles Times, a former security guard for Drakeo testified under oath that he saw YG brandish a knife and slash it in The Ruler's direction during the 2021 backstage fight at the Once Upon A Time In L.A. festival in which assailants fatally stabbed the L.A. rapper. This information reportedly comes from recently unveiled deposition excerpts, specifically from security guard Alrick Cooper III's March 19 deposition last year.

Cooper III reportedly alleged YG was "front and center" during the fight and was one of three men who brandished knives during the altercation. He also claimed the artist was wearing a ski mask, but that he could recognize him due to the hazel eyes.

Cooper also alleged at least 20 to 25 people confronted The Ruler's entourage in 2021, and he only recognized YG. He claims the assailants trapped them near the artist entrance wearing red clothing, and that festival staff did not intervene and closed two gates that could've been escape routes.

YG & Drakeo The Ruler

The deposition reportedly surfaced last month in connection to Drakeo The Ruler's family's civil lawsuit against festival organizers and security contractors. It also adds context to the execution of a search warrant on a Burbank property this week, which detained YG. He was not arrested, and no additional information about the warrant or its execution has been revealed at press time.

YG denied involvement in Drakeo The Ruler's murder, blasting the allegations against him in his new track "WE KNOW THE TRUTH" from his album THE GENTLEMEN'S CLUB. During a press conference with Complex, he said he addressed the rumors in order to move on with his life and quiet the Internet chatter around him.