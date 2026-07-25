Drakeo The Ruler's Security Guard Claims YG Had A Knife During Fight

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drakeo The Ruler Security Guard YG Knife Fight
Mar 6, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rapper/recorind artist YG in attendance of the Phoenix Suns game against the New York Knicks at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Drakeo The Ruler's security guard testified under oath about allegedly seeing YG at the festival where Drakeo was fatally stabbed in 2021.

YG recently had an unexpected prelude to his Verzuz battle with fellow Los Angeles MC The Game, as just hours before, authorities detained him in connection to a search warrant over the investigation of the murder of Drakeo The Ruler. He has denied any involvement time and time again despite their beef, but other alleged sources say otherwise.

According to The Los Angeles Times, a former security guard for Drakeo testified under oath that he saw YG brandish a knife and slash it in The Ruler's direction during the 2021 backstage fight at the Once Upon A Time In L.A. festival in which assailants fatally stabbed the L.A. rapper. This information reportedly comes from recently unveiled deposition excerpts, specifically from security guard Alrick Cooper III's March 19 deposition last year.

Cooper III reportedly alleged YG was "front and center" during the fight and was one of three men who brandished knives during the altercation. He also claimed the artist was wearing a ski mask, but that he could recognize him due to the hazel eyes.

Cooper also alleged at least 20 to 25 people confronted The Ruler's entourage in 2021, and he only recognized YG. He claims the assailants trapped them near the artist entrance wearing red clothing, and that festival staff did not intervene and closed two gates that could've been escape routes.

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YG & Drakeo The Ruler

The deposition reportedly surfaced last month in connection to Drakeo The Ruler's family's civil lawsuit against festival organizers and security contractors. It also adds context to the execution of a search warrant on a Burbank property this week, which detained YG. He was not arrested, and no additional information about the warrant or its execution has been revealed at press time.

YG denied involvement in Drakeo The Ruler's murder, blasting the allegations against him in his new track "WE KNOW THE TRUTH" from his album THE GENTLEMEN'S CLUB. During a press conference with Complex, he said he addressed the rumors in order to move on with his life and quiet the Internet chatter around him.

A law enforcement spokesperson reportedly said they "cannot comment as this is an ongoing and open investigation" when asked if YG was a suspect or person of interest in the murder investigation. Representatives for YG reportedly did not immediately respond to a comment request at press time.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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