Rick Ross Mocks 50 Cent's Sneaker Comeback With Reebok & G-Unit

50 Cent is finally launching the comeback of his Reebok sneakers, more specifically their G-Unit G6 model, later in August. While this has little to do with his hip-hop dynamics, foes like Rick Ross seemingly can't help but try to downplay this move ahead of time. It's the latest chapter in their long-running feud, one that will likely never end.

As caught by The Hip Hop Wolf on Instagram, Rozay took to his Instagram Story this week to react to the news, specifically sharing coverage from The Jasmine Brand. "Costco got these now," he wrote in his post along with crying emojis. "Lloyd Banks hi tops better."

Then, when Baller Alert covered Ross' trolling, he chose to share this post on his IG Story as well with some more shots. "@50cent shot the shoe commercial at your film studio in Shreveport. You forgot to build it? Should I sign Lloyd Banks?" he wrote.

Rick Ross is poking fun at 50 Cent's G-Unit Studios plans in Shreveport, Louisiana, which already has some precedent. "You borrowed all them people money, didn't you?" he said during a recent social media video. "Return they money back. 'Cause Shreveport ain't give you the loans you was looking for. 'Cause they smart… Why would you need a film studio? You're stealing the people's money. Give them people back their money, Curtis."

50 Cent Clowns Rick Ross' Album Sales

However, before this, 50 Cent got a win on Rick Ross. We'll see how the Reebok collaboration goes before weighing in on this specific debacle.

But previously this summer, 50 got the leg up on Ross by clowning his low album sales for Set In Stone. "So when your tickets don't sell and your album don't sell what do ya do? Promote car a shows and sell chicken wings. LOL," he shared online. "You had 20 features and it didn't help. Alright now pack it up it's over officer."