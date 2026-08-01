Rick Ross Mocks 50 Cent's Sneaker Comeback With Reebok & G-Unit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Rick Ross Mocks 50 Cent Sneaker Comeback Reebok G Unit
Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Rick Ross announces his new album during a timeout between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
50 Cent hasn't responded to Rick Ross at press time, but we're sure the longtime foes will clash once again.

50 Cent is finally launching the comeback of his Reebok sneakers, more specifically their G-Unit G6 model, later in August. While this has little to do with his hip-hop dynamics, foes like Rick Ross seemingly can't help but try to downplay this move ahead of time. It's the latest chapter in their long-running feud, one that will likely never end.

As caught by The Hip Hop Wolf on Instagram, Rozay took to his Instagram Story this week to react to the news, specifically sharing coverage from The Jasmine Brand. "Costco got these now," he wrote in his post along with crying emojis. "Lloyd Banks hi tops better."

Then, when Baller Alert covered Ross' trolling, he chose to share this post on his IG Story as well with some more shots. "@50cent shot the shoe commercial at your film studio in Shreveport. You forgot to build it? Should I sign Lloyd Banks?" he wrote.

Rick Ross is poking fun at 50 Cent's G-Unit Studios plans in Shreveport, Louisiana, which already has some precedent. "You borrowed all them people money, didn't you?" he said during a recent social media video. "Return they money back. 'Cause Shreveport ain't give you the loans you was looking for. 'Cause they smart… Why would you need a film studio? You're stealing the people's money. Give them people back their money, Curtis."

Read More: Rick Ross’s Greatest Strength Becomes His Achilles Heel On "Set In Stone"

50 Cent Clowns Rick Ross' Album Sales

However, before this, 50 Cent got a win on Rick Ross. We'll see how the Reebok collaboration goes before weighing in on this specific debacle.

But previously this summer, 50 got the leg up on Ross by clowning his low album sales for Set In Stone. "So when your tickets don't sell and your album don't sell what do ya do? Promote car a shows and sell chicken wings. LOL," he shared online. "You had 20 features and it didn't help. Alright now pack it up it's over officer."

This feud between these artists over business acumen, respect, and competitiveness is way beyond its origin at this point. But since they will both never give up, fans usually just laugh at the whole mess regardless.

Read More: Is AI Killing Creativity In Hip-Hop?

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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