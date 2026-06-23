Tay Keith's Girlfriend Requests Wellness Check In 911 Audio

Days after it was shared that Tay Keith passed away, new audio has surfaced of his girlfriend speaking with 911 after not hearing from him.

The woman told the dispatcher that she was already in the lobby of Keith's home and would wait for officers to arrive. She said that the previous day, "He asked me to come over, and I got here, and I was trying to call him to let him know, and I haven't gotten a response since."

Immediately following the news of Tay Keith's unfortunate passing, Nashville police said in a statement that he was discovered deceased during a wellness check. Today (June 22), TMZ gave an update to the unfolding story, sharing audio of the 911 call from the famed producer's girlfriend. She wasn't named in the reports, but on the call, it was clear she was concerned after not hearing from Tay Keith for 24 hours.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.