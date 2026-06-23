Tay Keith's Girlfriend Requests Wellness Check In 911 Audio

Immediately following the news of Tay Keith's unfortunate passing, Nashville police said in a statement that he was discovered deceased during a wellness check. Today (June 22), TMZ gave an update to the unfolding story, sharing audio of the 911 call from the famed producer's girlfriend. She wasn't named in the reports, but on the call, it was clear she was concerned after not hearing from Tay Keith for 24 hours.
The woman told the dispatcher that she was already in the lobby of Keith's home and would wait for officers to arrive. She said that the previous day, "He asked me to come over, and I got here, and I was trying to call him to let him know, and I haven't gotten a response since."
Read More: Police Issue Statement On Tay Keith's Death, Friends & Collaborators React
The Girlfriend Gives Insight
Additionally, on the call, the woman said that Tay was known to have "breathing complications" and "high blood pressure." She claimed that communication with the producer suddenly stopped, and when she tried knocking on his door, there was no answer.
Meanwhile, Nashville police issued a brief statement on Twitter days ago. "No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy nominated record producer Tay Keith," they wrote. "He was found dead in his Martin St apt this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results."
The Hip Hop community and beyond continue to mourn Tay Keith's loss. Listen to the 911 audio below.