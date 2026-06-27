Tay Keith's Family Pay Touching Tribute At Memphis Vigil

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Tay Keith Family Tribute Memphis Vigil
Tay Keith, a rapper who has worked with Drake, recently graduated from Middle Tennessee University. Tay_Keith_Tight_1206. Autumn Allison/The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Tay Keith's legacy will live on not just through indelible contributions to music, but also his commitment to his community and loved ones.

The loss of Tay Keith earlier this month continues to elicit tributes from the hip-hop world, but his family and friends are the ones feeling his passing the most deeply. They hosted a vigil on Thursday (June 25) at the Raleigh suburb of Memphis, Tennesse, his hometown.

"We thank each and every one of you all for being out here," a loved one expressed.

Action News 5 caught up with the late producer's aunt and uncle, who spoke glowingly of his life, career, and legacy. "We're really doing this for the death of our nephew," Keith's aunt remarked, still in shock over the loss. "It's heartbreaking, but at the same time, we appreciate everybody for coming out and celebrating with us."

"He was a phenomenal human being," his uncle expressed, later referencing Keith's two 2018 degrees from Middle Tennessee State University. "He was kind, he was intelligent. I would say even brilliant. He was the first one in our family to actually go to college and graduate with a degree."

"He done helped a lot of young entrepreneurs and artists reach their destiny," another loved one remarked. "Like, he took chances on that other people wouldn't take... So long live Tay Keith. May his legacy live on." Tay's family reportedly said he stayed humble and helpful despite his success.

"Long live Tay Keith!" the crowd proclaimed as they released balloons into the air.

Read More: Tay Keith's Signature Sound Lives On Through These 10 Songs

Tay Keith's Hit Songs

For those unaware, police found Tay Keith unresponsive in his Nashville apartment on June 18 during a wellness check. The specific cause of his death still hasn't been revealed.

Hip-hop paid heartfelt tribute to Tay Keith in the days since, with messages coming from Drake, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, BlocBoy JB, Tyler, The Creator, and many, many more. These collaborators, peers, fans, and loved ones celebrated his massive run of hit songs and iconic moments in hip-hop over the past 10 years. These include the breakouts "Look Alive," "Nonstop," and "SICKO MODE," along with other big moments like "Don't Come Out The House," "Pound Town," "Not Alike," "Push Ups," "Family Matters," "First Person Shooter," and many more.

But they most significantly remember Keith as a bright, loving, and committed individual who gave back to his community and helped other creatives on their path. The music world and beyond will not forget what he gave.

Rest In Peace Tay Keith.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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