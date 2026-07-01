Sexyy Red, BlocBoy JB & More Attend Tay Keith's Funeral In Memphis

The late Tay Keith produced some of hip-hop's biggest hits of the past eight years or so, which is only one part of a legacy that fans, family, and friends will honor forever. Yesterday (Tuesday, June 30), his loved ones came together to pay tribute to his life at a funeral service in Memphis, which Sexyy Red, BlocBoy JB, Turbo, and more attended.

2Cool2Blog shared some social media clips of the celebration of life on Twitter, including what Sexyy, BlocBoy, and Turbo shared online. There's a video displaying a flower name arrangement for Tay, the Memphis rapper's selfie while arriving, Turbo holding up a flyer honoring Keith, and the St. Louis femcee listening to music in the car while presumably on her way to the event.

Beyond that, not many other details have emerged about the funeral service, as Tay Keith's family asked for privacy during this harrowing time. His loved ones already celebrated his life at a Memphis vigil last week, during which some family members spoke.

"We're really doing this for the death of our nephew," Keith's aunt expressed. "It's heartbreaking, but at the same time, we appreciate everybody for coming out and celebrating with us."

""He was a phenomenal human being," his uncle stated. "He was kind, he was intelligent. I would say even brilliant. He was the first one in our family to actually go to college and graduate with a degree."

"He done helped a lot of young entrepreneurs and artists reach their destiny," another loved one shared. "Like, he took chances on that other people wouldn't take… So long live Tay Keith. May his legacy live on."

What Happened To Tay Keith?

For those unaware, authorities found Tay Keith unresponsive in his Nashville apartment during a welfare check on June 18. They do not suspect foul play in his passing, and official autopsy reports confirming a cause of death are still awaiting results.

Elsewhere, friends and collaborators are reflecting on Tay Keith and the bond they shared. For example, DJ Akademiks recently revealed Drake felt "guilty" because he had missed a call from the producer right before his tragic passing.

He was one of many collaborators, artists, and admirers who posted touching tributes to Keith's memory online. Following this funeral service, many more tributes will emerge that celebrate his life and legacy.

Rest In Peace Tay Keith.