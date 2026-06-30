News of Tay Keith's death hit Hip Hop hard, especially for the artists who watched the Memphis producer evolve from one of the South's brightest young beatmakers into a Grammy-winning hitmaker. Drake was there for much of that rise. Beginning with "Look Alive" alongside BlocBoy JB and continuing through records like "Nonstop" and "Rich Flex" with 21 Savage, the two built a creative partnership that produced some of the biggest songs of the streaming era, making Keith one of the most recognizable producers of his generation.
Recently, while streaming, Akademiks spoke about a conversation he had with Drake about Tay. According to Ak, the late producer contacted Drake not long before he passed away.
Read More: Police Issue Statement On Tay Keith's Death, Friends & Collaborators React
The Loss Of A Major Talent
"Drake hit me up, I think it was the night—he was f*cked up," said Ak. "I don't like bringing up everything we talk about, but he was f*cked up over the passing of Tay Keith. Me and him had a long convo. It's kinda interesting, I think he was feeling a little guilty. He said Tay Keith had hit him up abotu 45 minutes before."
Akademiks went on to say that Drake questioned if things would have been different if he had responded.
While Drake never publicly suggested that returning the call or text would have changed what happened, Akademiks' story offered a glimpse into how deeply the loss affected him. The pair worked together across several years, with Tay Keith producing records including "Look Alive," "Nonstop," "Never Recover," "Rich Flex," and "Pussy & Millions." Those collaborations helped introduce Keith's signature sound to a much wider audience while becoming standout moments in Drake's catalog.
Meanwhile, Tay Keith's cause of death has yet to be shared. Police have stated they do not suspect any foul play.