A conversation between Drake and DJ Akademiks has shed new light on how the rapper processed Tay Keith's unexpected death.

"Drake hit me up, I think it was the night—he was f*cked up," said Ak. "I don't like bringing up everything we talk about, but he was f*cked up over the passing of Tay Keith. Me and him had a long convo. It's kinda interesting, I think he was feeling a little guilty. He said Tay Keith had hit him up abotu 45 minutes before."

News of Tay Keith's death hit Hip Hop hard, especially for the artists who watched the Memphis producer evolve from one of the South's brightest young beatmakers into a Grammy-winning hitmaker. Drake was there for much of that rise. Beginning with "Look Alive" alongside BlocBoy JB and continuing through records like "Nonstop" and "Rich Flex" with 21 Savage , the two built a creative partnership that produced some of the biggest songs of the streaming era, making Keith one of the most recognizable producers of his generation .

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.