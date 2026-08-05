ASAP Rocky Says Rihanna Romance Changed Dynamics Within ASAP Mob

Being cleared by a jury did not erase the personal damage ASAP Rocky says he carried out of the courtroom. During a conversation with Jason Lee, the Harlem rapper described seeing former friend ASAP Relli testify against him as one of several betrayals that fractured relationships inside ASAP Mob.

“That was f*cked up,” Rocky said when Lee mentioned Relli. “I’m still hurt. I’m hurt about him, I’m hurt about Bari, hurt about a lot of them n*ggas. I mean, it is what it is, I know they don’t give a f*ck. But I’m hurt.” Relli was not merely another associate from the collective. The two knew each other in high school, and that history made Relli’s testimony feel especially personal to Rocky, who accused his former friend of trying to turn their relationship into a payday.

“It was just a nightmare,” Rocky told Lee. “Looking at somebody I know on the stand, forever gon’ be labeled as a rat. Just tryin’ to come up off of me. Stop being a bum and being lazy. That’s just bum mentality.”

Inside The Case Against Rocky

A Los Angeles jury acquitted Rocky in February 2025 of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Prosecutors alleged that he fired at Relli during a November 2021 confrontation in Hollywood. Yet, the defense maintained that Rocky carried a prop gun loaded with blanks and used it to protect himself and other members of his group. Relli’s credibility became the central dispute at trial, where jurors also heard about his financial demands and civil lawsuit. Rocky faced as many as 24 years in prison before the panel returned its verdict after roughly three hours of deliberations.

“He tried to kill me,” he said of Relli. “Take me away from my kids. If I would have done twenty-four years in jail, I’m dead.” Rocky and Rihanna had two children when the trial began and welcomed their daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, later in 2025. His relationship with Rihanna also became part of Rocky’s explanation for why the Mob began splintering. Once the couple committed to building a life together, he said much of his attention shifted toward her, leaving some members uncertain about their own place beside the group’s biggest star.