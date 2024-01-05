Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Victor Wembanyama "Special" After First Matchup

Giannis Antetokounmpo had high praise for Victor Wembanyama following his first game against the rookie French phenom. "He's special. He's going to be an extremely good player. He plays the right way. He plays to win. I've never seen anything like him," Giannis said after the Bucks' 125-121 win. After Wembanyama blocked Giannis at the rim in the final minute of the game, the French star was able to set up a potential game-tying three. However, Tre Jones' shot from the corner fell short. Wembanyama finished the game with 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 blocks.

As for Wembanyama himself, the praise from Giannis held extra weight as the Greek star was one of the players he watched the most growing up. "It's always extra motivation, and I know I'm a competitor. So I want to go at everyone and be the bad guy on the court. So it was a great matchup. I'm trying to gain knowledge from as many great players as there are. Giannis is one of the players I've watched the most. The way he uses his body, he makes 100% of what he can do with his body. That's something I look up to and I still look up to. It's a player I know pretty well," Wembanyama said.

Victor Wembanyama Remains Hopeful Despite 5-29 Record

The loss dropped the Spurs to a 5-29 record, second-worst in the league behind the 3-31 Pistons. However, the close loss to Milwaukee gives Wembanyama hope for the future. "It's promising. That's the first thing [Spurs coach Gregg Popovich] told us coming back in the locker room. We had some moments in the game where everything seemed to work. And I could feel the crowd believing in us and getting going. Some of this was satisfying tonight," Wembanyama said.

The rookie has been going from strength to strength. Just before New Year's, he had the first 30/5/5/5 game by a teenager in the NBA in a monster night against Portland. The French superstar rookie finished the night with 30 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 7 blocks as San Antonio snapped a five-game skid. Furthermore, Wembanyama's star night game against fellow high-flying prospect, Scoot Henderson. “It’s always important to me to play against great players, especially players my age,” Wembanyama said after the game. “His length alone is just weird, it’s like he hovers over you. You can’t really feel him or bump him off because of his length," Henderson said of playing against Wembanyama.

