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AND1 Hilariously Trolls Victor Wembanyama After Knicks Finals Win
AND1 poked fun at Victor Wembanyama on Instagram after Jose Alvarado helped the New York Knicks win the NBA title.
By
Ben Atkinson
June 19, 2026