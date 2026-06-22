Drake's "ICEMAN" Is His Latest Album To Become Platinum Eligible

When Drake announced ICEMAN about a year ago, the hip-hop world was excited. The prospect of new Drake music is always going to be a reason to celebrate. However, there was also lots of anxiety and trepidation around how he would respond to his loss against Kendrick Lamar.

Subliminal bars were going to be a given. We all knew deep down that Drizzy was not going to drop an entire record without shooting at those who stepped his way, or abandoned him entirely. On ICEMAN, he did just that and then some. He went back to his hitmaking ways and gave us undeniable slaps like "Janice STFU," "Shabang," and even "2 Hard 4 The Radio."

Some of these songs have found their way to the top of the Billboard charts. Meanwhile, ICEMAN itself has been a sales darling. After notching another 100K units this past week, the album even became platinum eligible.

Drake Goes Platinum Yet Again

For Drake to get his platinum plaque, he must first apply for certification from the RIAA. Therefore, he might just wait a while. We've seen plenty of artists hold onto their eligibility certifications, only to do them all in bulk later on down the line.

Regardless, this achievement just goes to show that Drake's still got it. ICEMAN held the number one spot on the Billboard 200 for four weeks, and while he was knocked off by Olivia Rodrigo, there is potential for him to retake the spot next week.