Drake's "ICEMAN" Is His Latest Album To Become Platinum Eligible

BY Alexander Cole
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Oct 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Drake holds a camera before an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Drake has garnered quite a bit of praise thanks to his new album, "ICEMAN," and on Monday, the album reached another accolade.

When Drake announced ICEMAN about a year ago, the hip-hop world was excited. The prospect of new Drake music is always going to be a reason to celebrate. However, there was also lots of anxiety and trepidation around how he would respond to his loss against Kendrick Lamar.

Subliminal bars were going to be a given. We all knew deep down that Drizzy was not going to drop an entire record without shooting at those who stepped his way, or abandoned him entirely. On ICEMAN, he did just that and then some. He went back to his hitmaking ways and gave us undeniable slaps like "Janice STFU," "Shabang," and even "2 Hard 4 The Radio."

Some of these songs have found their way to the top of the Billboard charts. Meanwhile, ICEMAN itself has been a sales darling. After notching another 100K units this past week, the album even became platinum eligible.

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Drake Goes Platinum Yet Again

For Drake to get his platinum plaque, he must first apply for certification from the RIAA. Therefore, he might just wait a while. We've seen plenty of artists hold onto their eligibility certifications, only to do them all in bulk later on down the line.

Regardless, this achievement just goes to show that Drake's still got it. ICEMAN held the number one spot on the Billboard 200 for four weeks, and while he was knocked off by Olivia Rodrigo, there is potential for him to retake the spot next week.

Now, it will be a waiting game for MAID OF HONOUR and HABIBTI, which haven't had the same level of hype surrounding them. Although knowing Drake's fans, they will certainly be running up those numbers in due time.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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