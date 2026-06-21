Drake's "ICEMAN" Exits Number One Spot On Billboard 200 In Fifth Week

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake ICEMAN Exits Number One Spot Billboard 200 Fifth Week
Jun 17, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake addresses the Toronto Raptors during a rally at Toronto city hall Nathan Phillips Square. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Given how much people will continue to play Drake's "ICEMAN" into the summer and beyond, we're sure it could get more chart-topping weeks.

Drake boasts the longest-running number one album of 2026 with ICEMAN, although that streak has now come to a close. After four weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, it reached the number two spot this week, its fifth on the charts.

The artist to dethrone Drizzy was Olivia Rodrigo with the debut of her new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. It moved 485K album-equivalent units in its first week, her biggest week ever and the biggest 2026 debut for a soloist.

The Toronto superstar's full-length landed at number two on Billboard's 200 chart this week, moving 105K units. While Luminate did not provide specific data in Billboard's report, a massive bulk of these numbers presumably come from Drake's gargantuan streaming numbers.

Apple Music recently announced he is the most streamed artist ever in the platform's history, and ICEMAN recently returned to number one on the United States albums chart. It beat out Rodrigo for the top spot this weekend. With the summer ahead of us, things will probably still be very icy.

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Drake's Songs Of The Summer
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That's because of hits like the chart-topping "Janice STFU," "Shabang," and more that are heavy song of the summer contenders. Whether it's through viral challenges on social media or further lyrical breakdowns, ICEMAN is still heavy in the rotation.

As such, we wouldn't be surprised if the 6ix God spends more weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart in the future. The summer will definitely boast a lot of play, and its long-running stay indicates it has a lot of sustainable momentum to carry throughout the year.

Sadly, these successes are arriving amid a mournful time in hip-hop. Drake recently took to his Instagram to pay tribute to Tay Keith, who tragically passed away earlier this week.

"Endless and eternal gratitude for your spirit and your contributions to this thing that we all love so much…you will be deeply missed," he wrote. The Memphis icon produced many tracks for The Boy, becoming one of his closest collaborators of the past eight years or so. These include "Look Alive" with BlocBoy JB, "SICKO MODE" with Travis Scott, "Nonstop," "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole, the Kendrick Lamar diss "Family Matters," and many more.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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