Drake's "ICEMAN" Exits Number One Spot On Billboard 200 In Fifth Week

Drake boasts the longest-running number one album of 2026 with ICEMAN, although that streak has now come to a close. After four weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, it reached the number two spot this week, its fifth on the charts.

The artist to dethrone Drizzy was Olivia Rodrigo with the debut of her new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. It moved 485K album-equivalent units in its first week, her biggest week ever and the biggest 2026 debut for a soloist.

The Toronto superstar's full-length landed at number two on Billboard's 200 chart this week, moving 105K units. While Luminate did not provide specific data in Billboard's report, a massive bulk of these numbers presumably come from Drake's gargantuan streaming numbers.

Apple Music recently announced he is the most streamed artist ever in the platform's history, and ICEMAN recently returned to number one on the United States albums chart. It beat out Rodrigo for the top spot this weekend. With the summer ahead of us, things will probably still be very icy.

Drake's Songs Of The Summer

Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That's because of hits like the chart-topping "Janice STFU," "Shabang," and more that are heavy song of the summer contenders. Whether it's through viral challenges on social media or further lyrical breakdowns, ICEMAN is still heavy in the rotation.

As such, we wouldn't be surprised if the 6ix God spends more weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart in the future. The summer will definitely boast a lot of play, and its long-running stay indicates it has a lot of sustainable momentum to carry throughout the year.

Sadly, these successes are arriving amid a mournful time in hip-hop. Drake recently took to his Instagram to pay tribute to Tay Keith, who tragically passed away earlier this week.