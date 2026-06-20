LeBron James Riles Drake Fans Up By Reposting "Shabang" Meme

Ever since LeBron James attended "The Pop Out" from Kendrick Lamar, he pretty much assured Drake would hold it against him for the rest of time. In the past, Bron has said there's always love there despite being in different places right now. But their beef got a very interesting update thanks to the NBA legend reposting a video on his Instagram page that featured Drizzy's ICEMAN track "Shabang."

The video is from fellow basketball star Richard Jefferson, who is currently on a ten-year anniversary vacation with the Akron native and the rest of their 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship team. "When your 45 and the boys are drinking like they 25," the caption of the post reads. Over the ICEMAN song, there's footage of RJ wiping his head with a cloth juxtaposed with a viral video of a DJ doing the same thing while "Shabang" played.

LeBron only put a slew of crying-laughing emojis in his post, so there's nothing explicitly referencing the feud with the 6ix God. One might even call it one-sided on the OVO mogul's behalf. Nevertheless, it's clear that Bron isn't sweating this too much, and that he won't let appearances get in the way of shouting out a hot song or fooling around on social media.

Drake & LeBron James' Beef

For those unaware, the tensions between LeBron James and Drake have everything to do with the Kendrick Lamar battle. Bron showed both of them love during the initial spat. But by the time "Not Like Us" came out and videos emerged of him dancing to it, a victor was clear.

As such, the Toronto superstar expressed feelings of betrayal over his former close friend, dissing him on multiple occasions in subsequent musical releases. There's a lot of other drama that shot off from this narrative, but none that either party have spoken on directly.