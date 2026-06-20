LeBron James Riles Drake Fans Up By Reposting "Shabang" Meme

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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LeBron James Drake Fans Reposting Shabang Meme
May 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Drake's beef with LeBron James got an unexpected update while the latter celebrated with his championship Cleveland Cavaliers team.

Ever since LeBron James attended "The Pop Out" from Kendrick Lamar, he pretty much assured Drake would hold it against him for the rest of time. In the past, Bron has said there's always love there despite being in different places right now. But their beef got a very interesting update thanks to the NBA legend reposting a video on his Instagram page that featured Drizzy's ICEMAN track "Shabang."

The video is from fellow basketball star Richard Jefferson, who is currently on a ten-year anniversary vacation with the Akron native and the rest of their 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship team. "When your 45 and the boys are drinking like they 25," the caption of the post reads. Over the ICEMAN song, there's footage of RJ wiping his head with a cloth juxtaposed with a viral video of a DJ doing the same thing while "Shabang" played.

LeBron only put a slew of crying-laughing emojis in his post, so there's nothing explicitly referencing the feud with the 6ix God. One might even call it one-sided on the OVO mogul's behalf. Nevertheless, it's clear that Bron isn't sweating this too much, and that he won't let appearances get in the way of shouting out a hot song or fooling around on social media.

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Drake & LeBron James' Beef

For those unaware, the tensions between LeBron James and Drake have everything to do with the Kendrick Lamar battle. Bron showed both of them love during the initial spat. But by the time "Not Like Us" came out and videos emerged of him dancing to it, a victor was clear.

As such, the Toronto superstar expressed feelings of betrayal over his former close friend, dissing him on multiple occasions in subsequent musical releases. There's a lot of other drama that shot off from this narrative, but none that either party have spoken on directly.

Most recently, Rich Paul expressed hope for Drake and LeBron James to reconcile. But it seems like things will stay icy until further notice. Maybe this shifts eventually with a public comment from LeBron or a more detailed explanation from The Boy. Until then, fans will continue to debate.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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