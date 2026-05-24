Eddie Griffin Calls Out "Sensitive" Drake For LeBron James Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Eddie Griffin Calls Out Sensitive Drake LeBron James Beef
TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 02: NBA Player Lebron James and Rapper Drake attend the Uninterrupted Canada Launch held at Louis Louis at The St. Regis Toronto on August 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Eddie Griffin hasn't even heard "ICEMAN" because he thinks Drake is doing too much by dissing LeBron James for his Kendrick Lamar support.

LeBron James was one of many targets Drake dissed on his new album ICEMAN, but not everyone thinks this beef is worth wasting bars over. Eddie Griffin recently took to his NNN show on YouTube to clown the Toronto superstar for dissing his former friend.

First off, the comedian spoke on the White House using ICEMAN as MAGA promo, calling both Donald Trump and Drizzy "part white." Then, Eddie Griffin brought up the Kendrick Lamar beef and the OVO mogul's loss, claiming Michael Jackson is outselling The Boy right now.

"I haven't heard the album because I refuse to buy garbage," he remarked concerning ICEMAN at around the 8:12-minute mark of the video below. "But the ice-melting man is said to have a song clowning LeBron James because LeBron James took a picture on the sidelines with Kendrick Lamar after he took a picture with Drake. You're so sensitive... He took a picture with your enemy. I didn't know y'all was dating. That sounds like a b***h to me... You sensitive-a** motherfucker... It's over, Drake. It's over. Just take your owl a** and travel in the dark. Quietly. 'Cause owls, they move quietly. You're too loud to be a real owl..."

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Drake's LeBron James Beef

For those unaware, Drake has beef with LeBron James because the NBA legend really liked "Not Like Us" back during the Kendrick Lamar battle. He attended K.Dot's "Pop Out" concert and appeared in various social media videos enjoying the song. This came after Bron celebrated the two titans going at each other.

Since then, the 6ix God has shaded him in multiple ways, but the most notable official disses (as the "Fighting Irish" freestyle was a leak) appeared on ICEMAN. "Make Them Remember" is where they land. "I shouldn't even be shocked to see you in that arena / Because you always made your career off of switching teams up" and "Please stop asking about what's goin' on with 23 and me / I'm a real n***a and he's not, it's in my DNA" are the shots.

However, LeBron James still has love for Drake. "Always wish him the best,” he remarked on Complex's 360 with Speedy Morman last year. “Obviously, different places right now, currently. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine. But it’s always love, for sure."

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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