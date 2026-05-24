Eddie Griffin Calls Out "Sensitive" Drake For LeBron James Beef

LeBron James was one of many targets Drake dissed on his new album ICEMAN, but not everyone thinks this beef is worth wasting bars over. Eddie Griffin recently took to his NNN show on YouTube to clown the Toronto superstar for dissing his former friend.

First off, the comedian spoke on the White House using ICEMAN as MAGA promo, calling both Donald Trump and Drizzy "part white." Then, Eddie Griffin brought up the Kendrick Lamar beef and the OVO mogul's loss, claiming Michael Jackson is outselling The Boy right now.

"I haven't heard the album because I refuse to buy garbage," he remarked concerning ICEMAN at around the 8:12-minute mark of the video below. "But the ice-melting man is said to have a song clowning LeBron James because LeBron James took a picture on the sidelines with Kendrick Lamar after he took a picture with Drake. You're so sensitive... He took a picture with your enemy. I didn't know y'all was dating. That sounds like a b***h to me... You sensitive-a** motherfucker... It's over, Drake. It's over. Just take your owl a** and travel in the dark. Quietly. 'Cause owls, they move quietly. You're too loud to be a real owl..."

Drake's LeBron James Beef

For those unaware, Drake has beef with LeBron James because the NBA legend really liked "Not Like Us" back during the Kendrick Lamar battle. He attended K.Dot's "Pop Out" concert and appeared in various social media videos enjoying the song. This came after Bron celebrated the two titans going at each other.

Since then, the 6ix God has shaded him in multiple ways, but the most notable official disses (as the "Fighting Irish" freestyle was a leak) appeared on ICEMAN. "Make Them Remember" is where they land. "I shouldn't even be shocked to see you in that arena / Because you always made your career off of switching teams up" and "Please stop asking about what's goin' on with 23 and me / I'm a real n***a and he's not, it's in my DNA" are the shots.