albums chart
- MusicQuavo's "Quavo Huncho" No. 2 On Billboard 200; Ella Mai Debuts At No. 5Quavo and Ella Mai enter the Top 10.By Milca P.
- SocietyPost Malone's "Beerbongs & Bentleys" Sets Record On R&B/Hip-Hop Albums ChartsPost Malone sets a new record on the charts.By Milca P.
- IndustryYoung Thug Becomes 1st Artist With 3 Top 5 Rap Albums In 2016Young Thug is the only artist to have three projects -- "JEFFERY," "Slime Season 3," and "I'm Up" -- debut in the top 5 on the Rap Albums chart this year. By Angus Walker
- IndustryTravis Scott's "Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight" Will Debut At No. 1Travis Scott earns his first No. 1 album with "Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight," which sold 88,000 units (including streaming) in its first week. By Angus Walker
- IndustryYoung Thug's "JEFFERY" Enters Billboard Chart At No. 8Young Thug's third commercial release of the year, "JEFFERY," makes its Billboard debut at No. 8. By Angus Walker
- NewsFirst-Week Sales For Frank Ocean's "Blonde" & Tory Lanez' "I Told You"Frank Ocean gets his first No. 1 with album "Blonde." By Angus Walker
- IndustryDJ Khaled Dethrones Drake & Gets First No. 1 With "Major Key"DJ Khaled's "Major Key" debuts at No. 1, taking the top spot from "VIEWS," which had been there for a total of 12 weeks. By Angus Walker
- IndustryScHoolboy Q's "Blank Face LP" Debuts At No. 2 Behind Drake's "VIEWS"Drake's "VIEWS" reclaims the top spot for the 10th time, while ScHoolboy Q's "Blank Face LP" debuts at No. 2. By Angus Walker
- IndustryThe Reign Of Drake's "VIEWS" Ends At 9 No. 1 Weeks In A RowThe top spot on the Billboard albums chart has finally been taken from Drake, as Blink-182's new album makes its debut at No. 1. By Angus Walker
- IndustryDrake's "VIEWS" Achieves Third Most Weeks At No. 1 Of All Hip-Hop AlbumsNine in a row for Drake, who just passed Eminem to gain the No. 3 spot on the list of hip-hop artists with the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the albums chart. By Angus Walker
- IndustryDrake's "VIEWS" Is No. 1 For 7th Straight WeekDrake's latest album, "VIEWS," nabs its seventh straight week at No. 1. The last man to have more consecutive chart-topping weeks was Eminem in 2000. Nick Jonas makes his debut at No. 2. By Angus Walker
- IndustryDrake's "Views" Is No. 1 For 4th Straight Week With Another Record Streaming PerformanceAnother record-setting week for "VIEWS." By Angus Walker