OK – Song by Kanye West feat. Don Toliver

Kanye West and Don Toliver's "OK" appears on Ye's "BULLY" deluxe, which features new mixes, a new solo track, and a Lauryn Hill remix.

Kanye West and Don Toliver have teamed up once again, as the "Moon" duo's new song "OK" appears on Ye's BULLY deluxe album. It's a very solid meshing of the Chicago creative's simple but resonant sampling and the Houston star's penchant for melody and entrancing flows. Thanks to warm bass licks, chimes, buzzy synths, and minimal percussion via rough kicks, the record is as evocative as it is earthy. It's one of a few surprises on the BULLY deluxe, such as a Lauryn Hill remix, a new solo Ye song, and refreshed mixing and mastering. Hopefully this isn't the last time these two link up.

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Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.