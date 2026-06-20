OK – Song by Kanye West feat. Don Toliver

Kanye West and Don Toliver have teamed up once again, as the "Moon" duo's new song "OK" appears on Ye's BULLY deluxe album. It's a very solid meshing of the Chicago creative's simple but resonant sampling and the Houston star's penchant for melody and entrancing flows. Thanks to warm bass licks, chimes, buzzy synths, and minimal percussion via rough kicks, the record is as evocative as it is earthy. It's one of a few surprises on the BULLY deluxe, such as a Lauryn Hill remix, a new solo Ye song, and refreshed mixing and mastering. Hopefully this isn't the last time these two link up.
Release Date: Juneteenth, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: BULLY - Deluxe
Quotable Lyrics from OK
I noticed the jealousy peaking, I thought we was past this,
This type of exposure's indecent, these n***as is classless,
I bet on myself when the labels thought I was a bag risk,
The money that I had invested is doing gymnastics