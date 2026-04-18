Someone Found A Misprinted Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" At Nike Store

BY Ben Atkinson
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A defective Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" with "JORDNA" misspelled on the eyelets was spotted on the floor of a Nike store in New York City.

A defective pair of the Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" made its way onto a Nike store floor. The shoe was spotted at a Nike store in New York City. The defect? The "JORDAN" lettering reads "JORDNA" instead.

The irony here is hard to miss. The "Rare Air" series is built around the concept of intentional branding errors and archival imperfections. A real factory defect on this particular shoe almost feels fitting.

Factory misprints on Air Jordan 11s have a long history. One of the most well-known errors is the original "Space Jam" box, which also read "Air Jordna" instead of "Air Jordan." This new NYC find echoes that same kind of slip.

When a company is producing sneakers by the hundreds of thousands, occasional production mishaps are bound to happen. Most defective pairs are caught and destroyed before reaching shelves. This one slipped through.

Whether the pair would hold any collector value is debatable. Some see factory errors as desirable oddities. Others would simply return it and move on.

The "Rare Air" Air Jordan 11 originally dropped in November 2025 as part of the silhouette's 30th anniversary collection. It features deep royal blue patent leather and a partially aged outsole. Finding a misprint version of it in-store is an unusual footnote to an already notable release.

Read More: Nike And Jordan Brand Just Opened Their New Store In SoHo

Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air"

The Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" is built around the idea of intentional imperfection. Also the "JORDAN" text is printed sideways along the eyelets rather than on the tongue, leaving the tongue in clean white leather.

Deep royal blue patent leather wraps the lower half of the shoe. Further a red embroidered Jumpman adds a pop of contrast at the ankle.

The midsole features a partially yellowed, aged finish that nods to vintage pairs. It's a clean, premium shoe with a deliberate design quirk built into it. Overall, finding one with an additional unintentional misspelling adds another layer to an already detail-driven release.

Read More: Air Jordan 6 "Sashiko" Is Releasing, But Only In Japan

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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