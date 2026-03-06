Air Jordan 14 "University Blue" Unboxing Experience Surfaces

An unboxing video of the Air Jordan 14 "University Blue" has surfaced showcasing premium packaging details. The sneaker arrives in the coveted MJ Face box adding collectible appeal to the release.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue” will be released on March 21st, 2026.

This special packaging elevates the unboxing experience beyond typical Jordan Brand retail releases significantly. The Air Jordan 14 "University Blue" features a sleek black upper throughout the construction.

University blue accents hit the heel pod, collar, and outsole creating striking contrast beautifully. Silver metallic details appear on the midsole adding premium touches to the design execution.

The MJ Face box displays Michael Jordan's iconic image in white embossed detailing on black. This packaging style has become highly sought after among collectors and sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.

Opening the box reveals tissue paper protecting the shoes during shipping and storage carefully. The black and blue color combination delivers classic Jordan Brand aesthetic with modern appeal. University blue provides vibrant pops of color against the dark base materials throughout.

The low-profile silhouette maintains the Jordan 14's sleek, racing-inspired design philosophy from 1998 perfectly. Premium construction gives these a luxurious feel that justifies the retail price point.

The translucent outsole showcases blue tint maintaining the colorway's design language This unboxing experience confirms the premium presentation Jordan Brand is providing for this release.

Air Jordan 14 "University Blue" Price

That MJ Face box packaging makes such a huge difference in the unboxing experience. It transforms a regular retail release into something that feels genuinely special and collectible.

The black upper is buttery smooth with that premium texture everyone loves on 14s. University blue accents pop beautifully without overwhelming the sleek black base throughout the design. The Jordan 14 silhouette remains one of the most underrated models in the entire lineup.

That Ferrari-inspired design from Tinker Hatfield still looks incredibly modern and sophisticated today. The low-cut collar and streamlined profile make these perfect for both casual wear and styling.