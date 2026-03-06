How To Cop The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago"

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Learn how to cop the Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" releasing next week on Nike SNKRS with white leather and red suede.

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" drops on Nike SNKRS very soon. This iconic colorway returns in OG form bringing classic Bulls-inspired design back to shelves. Fans have been waiting years for this particular Jordan 13 retro to finally release.

Complex reports that the Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" is going to be released on March 14th, 2026.

The sneaker features a clean white tumbled leather upper as the foundational base throughout. True red suede covers the heel pod and outsole creating bold contrast against white.

Black accents hit the outsole pods providing the signature panther paw traction pattern details. The holographic green eye references the Black Cat nickname and inspiration behind the silhouette. Red and white color blocking delivers timeless Chicago Bulls aesthetic that never goes out of style.

Nike SNKRS will host the release next week at standard launch time typically. Make sure your payment and shipping information is updated in the app beforehand. Having the SNKRS app downloaded and notifications enabled increases your chances of securing a pair.

Read More: Kyrie Irving Reveals He's Actively Recruiting Steph Curry To Join ANTA

More About The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago"
jordan13-01_lq9ndz
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" is one of those colorways that just works perfectly. White and red is classic Jordan Brand DNA that never fails to deliver visually. That holographic green eye detail makes the 13 instantly recognizable from across the room.

The tumbled white leather gives these a premium feel that justifies the retail price. Red suede on the heel pod adds texture and luxury to the construction. Black outsole pods with traction provide legitimate on-court performance capability still today.

This colorway works equally well for casual wear or actual basketball playing honestly. The Chicago theme connects these to MJ's legacy in the most authentic way.

Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" Price

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" will likely see high demand from collectors and casual fans. This represents one of the cleanest Jordan 13 colorways in the entire lineup historically.

Premium tumbled leather construction elevates these beyond typical general release standards. Set your alarms and be ready when the release goes live on SNKRS next week.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

jordan13-08_anm8sy
Image via Nike
jordan13-06_ewly7c
Image via Nike

Read More: Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" Detailed Images Drop Before Release

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-13-chicago-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” Is Coming Back In 2026
air-jordan-13-chicago-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” Makes Its Long-Awaited Comeback
air-jordan-13-chicago-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” Also Goes By "True Red"
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Every Air Jordan Dropping In March 2026
Comments 0