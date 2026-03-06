How To Cop The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago"

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" drops on Nike SNKRS very soon. This iconic colorway returns in OG form bringing classic Bulls-inspired design back to shelves. Fans have been waiting years for this particular Jordan 13 retro to finally release.

Complex reports that the Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" is going to be released on March 14th, 2026.

The sneaker features a clean white tumbled leather upper as the foundational base throughout. True red suede covers the heel pod and outsole creating bold contrast against white.

Black accents hit the outsole pods providing the signature panther paw traction pattern details. The holographic green eye references the Black Cat nickname and inspiration behind the silhouette. Red and white color blocking delivers timeless Chicago Bulls aesthetic that never goes out of style.

Nike SNKRS will host the release next week at standard launch time typically. Make sure your payment and shipping information is updated in the app beforehand. Having the SNKRS app downloaded and notifications enabled increases your chances of securing a pair.

More About The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" is one of those colorways that just works perfectly. White and red is classic Jordan Brand DNA that never fails to deliver visually. That holographic green eye detail makes the 13 instantly recognizable from across the room.

The tumbled white leather gives these a premium feel that justifies the retail price. Red suede on the heel pod adds texture and luxury to the construction. Black outsole pods with traction provide legitimate on-court performance capability still today.

This colorway works equally well for casual wear or actual basketball playing honestly. The Chicago theme connects these to MJ's legacy in the most authentic way.

Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" Price

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" will likely see high demand from collectors and casual fans. This represents one of the cleanest Jordan 13 colorways in the entire lineup historically.

Premium tumbled leather construction elevates these beyond typical general release standards. Set your alarms and be ready when the release goes live on SNKRS next week.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

Image via Nike