Air Jordan 14 "University Blue" Detailed Images Emerge

The Air Jordan 14 "University Blue" has received official detailed imagery ahead of its March release. This fresh colorway brings new energy to one of the most underrated silhouettes in Jordan Brand history. The sneaker features a luxurious black suede upper that covers the entire shoe.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue” will be released on March 21st, 2026.

University Blue accents provide vibrant contrast against the dark base throughout the design. The signature Jordan 14 side panels showcase the bold blue in striking fashion. A white carbon fiber shank plate sits visible on the midsole for performance. The outsole features black rubber with blue detailing for optimal court traction.

University Blue branding appears on the tongue's Jumpman logo and heel pull tab. The sleek low-profile silhouette maintains the Jordan 14's iconic racing-inspired aesthetic. Black laces and a lining keep the colorway cohesive from top to bottom.

The combination of premium suede and vibrant blue creates serious visual appeal. Jordan Brand has been expanding the 14's presence in recent retro lineups significantly.

March marks an ideal release time for spring sneaker rotations across the country. The University Blue colorway offers versatility for both casual and athletic styling options. Expect demand from Jordan enthusiasts who appreciate the underrated silhouette. This release gives collectors a fresh alternative to the typical Jordan drops.

Read More: Ranking The Top 7 Air Jordan 1 Low Releases Of All Time

Air Jordan 14 "University Blue" Retail Price

The Jordan 14 draws inspiration from Michael Jordan's Ferrari 550 Maranello sports car. That racing heritage shows through the sleek aerodynamic profile and performance-focused construction.

Rich black suede gives these a premium feel that elevates them beyond standard retros. The University Blue pops beautifully against all that darkness on the upper. It's a classic Jordan Brand color that always delivers clean aesthetic appeal.

The carbon fiber adds legitimate performance tech and visual interest simultaneously. Those traction patterns on the outsole provide serious grip for actual hooping.

This colorway proves the 14 deserves more attention in today's retro landscape. Finally the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they release.