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Sneakers
Nigel Sylvester Reveals A New Unreleased Air Jordan 14
Nigel Sylvester revealed a purple take on the Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" that's staying exclusive to friends and family.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 07, 2026