Bic Fizzle Arrested In Connection With Arkansas Murder

Arkansas rapper Bic Fizzle, once signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 label, is facing a murder investigation following a deadly shooting.

Before his arrest, Bic Fizzle emerged as one of Arkansas' most promising young artists, earning Gucci Mane's attention with a series of regional releases before signing to 1017 Records . The label has helped launch the careers of numerous Southern rappers, though it has also endured repeated scrutiny as multiple artists have faced high-profile legal cases over the years. Whether the allegations against Bic Fizzle ultimately affect his future with the label remains to be seen as the investigation continues.

Police arrested Bic, born Jeremiah Edrick Northern, on Tuesday (July 7) in connection with a fatal shooting reported the previous evening. According to investigators , officers responded to the 3500 block of Fairview Drive after receiving reports of gunfire. An initial incident report alleges Northern and another man attempted to rob one of two men at the scene before shots were fired. Police have not publicly identified the second suspect, describing him only as a 20-year-old man. Authorities also have not disclosed which of the two men listed as victims died during the incident.

Legal troubles have become an unfortunate theme surrounding several artists connected to Gucci Mane 's 1017 Records over the years, and the label is once again making headlines after one of its signees was arrested in Arkansas. This time, the focus is on Bic Fizzle, the Blytheville rapper whose career gained attention after signing with Gucci's revamped roster in 2021. Authorities now say he is facing a murder investigation following a deadly shooting in Jonesboro.

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