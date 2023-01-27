1017 rapper BiC Fizzle puts on for Blytheville, AR on his debut project, Clark Street Baby.

Fizzle’s been putting in work over the past few years since Gucci Mane signed him to 1017. From singles like “Bandit” and “Never Dream” to recent releases, like viral records like “On God,” BiC Fizzle’s undoubtedly coming to claim his stake in the game.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: Rapper BiC Fizzle performs onstage at Club Novo on May 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, Chile. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Today, he provides a better glimpse into his potential with the release of his debut project, Clark Street Baby. His new project is a double-disc effort with 31 songs in total. Clark Street Baby is a lengthy body of work but clearly, he had a stash of music that he wanted to unleash. The entire project is filled with features, as well as a slew of previously released records. NoCap, Cootie, Big Yavo, Li rye, and KATO2X appear on the tracklist of disc one. Disc two largely contain previously released records and collaborations. Gucci Mane, Quavo, Hotboy Wes, the late Big Scarr, Big30, and BigWalk Dog appear in the second half of the project.

We previously spoke to BiC Fizzle shortly after he inked a deal with Gucci Mane. He explained that he aims to create authentic, relatable music.

“I be just trying to rap, making real music. Trying to be an artist,” he said. He further explained that he wasn’t particularly determined to make music that dove into street life.

His new album undoubtedly accomplished that. Check out Bic Fizzle’s new project Clark Street Baby below.