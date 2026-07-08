Clayton Howard Denies Threatening Cassie In New Court Filing

BY Erika Marie
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Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dancer Cassie Ventura in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
The latest legal dispute involving Cassie centers on Clayton Howard's insistence that his online remarks were never threats.

The legal battles connected to Sean "Diddy" Combs continue stretching beyond the music mogul himself, with another courtroom dispute now unfolding between Cassie and Clayton Howard. Howard, a former male escort who has acknowledged participating in the so-called "freak-offs" and later testified during Combs' federal criminal trial, is now asking a judge to reject claims that he threatened the singer through a series of social media posts.

The disagreement comes as Howard pursues his own civil lawsuit against both Combs and Cassie, alleging he suffered physical and psychological harm during his involvement in the encounters, claims Cassie has denied.

Read More: Cassie Accuses Clayton Howard Of Threats & Harassment

Howard Continues His Legal Fight

According to TMZ, in a newly filed declaration, Howard pushed back against accusations that a now-deleted TikTok video amounted to a threat against Cassie. Her legal team previously cited the nearly nine-minute video after Howard referred to her as a "whore" and said, "B*tch, I'm going to burn you out with fire."

They argued the remarks were threatening and asked the court to prevent him from making further public attacks. Howard, however, maintains the comments were never intended to intimidate Cassie, describing both that statement and his remark that she could "win stupid prizes" as figures of speech rather than threats.

Howard told the court he voluntarily removed the TikTok and acknowledged portions of the video were "intemperate." He added that the language did not reflect the tone he intends to bring to the litigation moving forward. He also said he plans to stop discussing the case publicly and will instead limit any future statements to court filings while the legal proceedings continue. The court has not yet ruled on Cassie's request to restrict Howard's public commentary about the case.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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