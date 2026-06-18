Alleged Freak-Off Worker Promises Cassie To Stop Harassment

While Diddy received some good news lately, it appears that Cassie has, as well. According to All Hip Hop, the man suing both Cassie and Diddy told a judge that he has removed a controversial video from the internet. Furthermore, he agreed to refrain from publicly commenting about the case as litigation is ongoing.

Clayton Howard, a sex worker hired for the alleged freak-offs, filed a $20M lawsuit against the former couple, and his latest statement came in response to Cassie’s request for a protective order after a nine-minute video posted online drew renewed attention to the dispute.

According to court filings referenced by Cassie’s legal team, the video included language they interpreted as threatening. Her attorneys said that the content went above and beyond criticism, demanding court intervention to limit harassment.

Howard told the court he has since deleted the video and confirmed he will not make additional public statements about Cassie or her counsel while the case is active. He also submitted a written assurance to Judge Anne Hwang outlining his commitment to avoid further online commentary tied to the litigation.

Alleged Freak-Off Worker Pushes Back Against Characterizations

However, Howard did not agree with the characterization of his earlier remarks as threats. In his filing, he argued the language cited in the video was figurative and should be understood as a rhetorical expression rather than literal intent. He pointed to common idioms and disputed the claim that his comments amounted to intimidation.

Howard also pushed back against a request from Cassie’s legal team to bypass the standard meet-and-confer process, saying such a move would place him at a disadvantage as a pro se litigant. He suggested instead that any required communication could take place by email.

In the same filing, Howard issued a formal disavowal of any intent to threaten or harm Cassie, her attorneys, or anyone involved in the lawsuit, while maintaining that his speech is protected under the First Amendment.