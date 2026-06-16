Diddy Catches A Break With Yet Another Sentence Reduction

Last year, Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Furthermore, he was acquitted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. As a result of this conviction, the music mogul received a 50-month prison sentence.
While the mogul is still trying to appeal his conviction, he is still garnering some legal victories. For instance, on Monday, we reported that his case against Dawn Richard was thrown out at the Federal level.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Diddy caught another break. According to PEOPLE, the mogul has had another two months taken off his sentence. Originally, he was supposed to be released on June 4, 2028. This date then got moved up to April 28 before switching to April 15. Now, he is slated to be released on February 23, 2028.
Diddy's Prison Release Date
A reason for the change has not been made available. However, there is a belief that this stems from Diddy's good behavior and participation in a drug rehab at FCI Fort Dix.
“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix,” attorney Teny Geragos explained back in October.
At this time, Diddy remains steadfast in fighting his previous conviction. We will keep you updated as that fight continues.