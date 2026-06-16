Diddy Catches A Break With Yet Another Sentence Reduction

BY Alexander Cole
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Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&amp;M University's Lawson
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&amp;M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Diddy is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence following his transportation to engage in prostitution conviction.

Last year, Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Furthermore, he was acquitted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. As a result of this conviction, the music mogul received a 50-month prison sentence.

While the mogul is still trying to appeal his conviction, he is still garnering some legal victories. For instance, on Monday, we reported that his case against Dawn Richard was thrown out at the Federal level.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Diddy caught another break. According to PEOPLE, the mogul has had another two months taken off his sentence. Originally, he was supposed to be released on June 4, 2028. This date then got moved up to April 28 before switching to April 15. Now, he is slated to be released on February 23, 2028.

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Diddy's Prison Release Date
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artists Sean 'Diddy' Combs with his son Christian Combs prior to the Super Bowl Lii with the New England Patriots playing against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A reason for the change has not been made available. However, there is a belief that this stems from Diddy's good behavior and participation in a drug rehab at FCI Fort Dix.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix,” attorney Teny Geragos explained back in October.

At this time, Diddy remains steadfast in fighting his previous conviction. We will keep you updated as that fight continues.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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