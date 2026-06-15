Dawn Richard's Lawsuit Against Diddy Has Been Dismissed

Dawn Richard filed a lawsuit against Diddy back in 2024, alleging abuse, intimidation, and mistreatment. Today, the lawsuit was thrown out.

“We’re certainly disappointed in the dismissals,” attorney Arick Fudali of The Bloom Firm explained. “However, we’re very encouraged that the judge chose not to dismiss with prejudice, and basically just refer the Gender Motivated Violence Act claim to state court. We feel very confident in the Gender Motivated Violence Act claims. We believe those are our primary claims anyway. We’re encouraged with the ability to pursue our Gender Motivated Violence Act claims in state court."

In fact, the judge gave Richard and her legal team a glimmer of hope by suggesting an alternative route. New York City has a Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act, which allows for women to pursue legal action regardless of how much time has passed. Richard's lawyers have made it clear that this will be her next step.

For instance, 15 of Richard's allegations were outside of the statute of limitations . There were two other claims involving the song “Deliver Me," although copyright issues led to those claims being dismissed as well. Lastly, the judge felt as though the gender-motivated violence claim should be tried in a state court and not a Federal one.

What should be made abundantly clear about this ruling is that the judge did not give her opinion on the veracity of Richard's claims. Instead, the judge ruled that there were some filing errors, as well as other procedural issues that would hinder this case from ever seeing a trial.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!