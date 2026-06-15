Dawn Richard's Lawsuit Against Diddy Has Been Dismissed

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy aka Sean Combs in attendance before Super Bowl LII between the
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy aka Sean Combs in attendance before Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Dawn Richard filed a lawsuit against Diddy back in 2024, alleging abuse, intimidation, and mistreatment. Today, the lawsuit was thrown out.

Diddy has scored a major legal victory today as Dawn Richard's lawsuit against him was dismissed from a Federal court, according to TMZ. Judge Katherine Polk Failla ruled that all 18 of Richard's claims could not be pursued at the Federal level, for a multitude of reasons.

What should be made abundantly clear about this ruling is that the judge did not give her opinion on the veracity of Richard's claims. Instead, the judge ruled that there were some filing errors, as well as other procedural issues that would hinder this case from ever seeing a trial.

For instance, 15 of Richard's allegations were outside of the statute of limitations. There were two other claims involving the song “Deliver Me," although copyright issues led to those claims being dismissed as well. Lastly, the judge felt as though the gender-motivated violence claim should be tried in a state court and not a Federal one.

Read More: Vince Staples, "Cry Baby," & The Expectations We Place On Rappers

Diddy Scores Legal Win

In fact, the judge gave Richard and her legal team a glimmer of hope by suggesting an alternative route. New York City has a Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act, which allows for women to pursue legal action regardless of how much time has passed. Richard's lawyers have made it clear that this will be her next step.

“We’re certainly disappointed in the dismissals,” attorney Arick Fudali of The Bloom Firm explained. “However, we’re very encouraged that the judge chose not to dismiss with prejudice, and basically just refer the Gender Motivated Violence Act claim to state court. We feel very confident in the Gender Motivated Violence Act claims. We believe those are our primary claims anyway. We’re encouraged with the ability to pursue our Gender Motivated Violence Act claims in state court."

This is a developing story that we will continue to follow.

Read More: The 10 Rarest Sneakers In Chris Brown's Collection

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Society 14 Year-Old Arrested & Charged For Rape & Murder Of 83 Year-Old Woman
Comments 0