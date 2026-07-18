Future Scores Heap Of New RIAA Certifications Amid "The Real Me's" Success

Future may still be causing a lot of debate around his new album The Real Me, but folks clearly have less criticism for its predecessors. That's because the Recording Industry Association of America just gave him a whopping 53 fresh certifications for his tracks, making him one of the artists with the most RIAA-certified songs ever and one of the most highest-certified artists overall.

A lot of these certifications are for the Atlanta icon's biggest hits, which have already gone platinum multiple times. These include "Life Is Good" with Drake, "Mask Off," "Low Life" with The Weeknd, and "WAIT FOR U" with Drizzy and Tems. All of these are in the double-digit platinum numbers.

Elsewhere, some of his multi-platinum hits include "Like That" with Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar, "Stick Talk," "PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ," "The Percocet & Stripper Joint," "Honest," and "Thought It Was A Drought." As for first-time platinum records, we have classics like "Codeine Crazy," "Throw Away," "News Or Something," and "Perkys Calling" that already feel platinum by cultural standards alone, along with newer cuts like various Metro collabs from their WE DON'T TRUST YOU album.

Future's The Real Me Sales

This is all due cause for celebration, and it's great to see this amazing catalog of hits get some RIAA recognition. But what about the most recent entry in the albums catalog. If first week sales projections are accurate, Future's The Real Me will be another win.

Previous reports suggested the new LP would move 135K units in its first week. The most recent update, caught by Kurrco on Instagram, suggests that number will be closer to 131K. It's a small dip and an overall downgrade from previous first week sales numbers, although it will likely best the last full-length, MIXTAPE PLUTO. In any case, even if comparison is the thief of joy, these numbers show he still commands a lot of attention and engagement.