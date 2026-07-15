Future released his latest album, The Real Me, on Friday. So far, the 22-track album has proven to be polarizing. There are no features on this project, and some feel like this might be the legendary rapper's worst album. Meanwhile, there are others who believe it could be one of his strongest.

Songs like "2018" and "Alice" contain beats and flows that have left a lasting impression, for better or for worse. Regardless, fans are still tuning in. Future has over a decade of slaps under his belt, and this has created a sense of trust between himself and the listener.

That said, it should come as no surprise that The Real Me is projected to debut at number one on the Billboard 200, despite the criticism. In fact, according to Kurrco, the artist is likely to sell 135K units.

Future Dominates The Charts

These numbers are simply sensational. For an artist who has been in the game as long as Future, this kind of sustained success is a blessing. We live in a microwave society. Artists are chewed up and spat out. Only a few have the luxury of maintaining their success for years at a time. Future is one of those artists, and it is beautiful to see.

Achieving a number one album is no easy task, although it is one that Future has accomplished before. Now, with The Real Me, he is on pace to experience this thrill all over again.