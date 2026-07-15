Future On Track For Impressive First Week Sales With "The Real Me"

BY Alexander Cole
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The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Future attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Future just dropped off his new album, "The Real Me," and fans are certainly showing their support, as reflected by projected sales.

Future released his latest album, The Real Me, on Friday. So far, the 22-track album has proven to be polarizing. There are no features on this project, and some feel like this might be the legendary rapper's worst album. Meanwhile, there are others who believe it could be one of his strongest.

Songs like "2018" and "Alice" contain beats and flows that have left a lasting impression, for better or for worse. Regardless, fans are still tuning in. Future has over a decade of slaps under his belt, and this has created a sense of trust between himself and the listener.

That said, it should come as no surprise that The Real Me is projected to debut at number one on the Billboard 200, despite the criticism. In fact, according to Kurrco, the artist is likely to sell 135K units.

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Future Dominates The Charts

These numbers are simply sensational. For an artist who has been in the game as long as Future, this kind of sustained success is a blessing. We live in a microwave society. Artists are chewed up and spat out. Only a few have the luxury of maintaining their success for years at a time. Future is one of those artists, and it is beautiful to see.

Achieving a number one album is no easy task, although it is one that Future has accomplished before. Now, with The Real Me, he is on pace to experience this thrill all over again.

If you are someone who didn't love the album on first listen, perhaps it is time to give it another chance. After all, these numbers suggest that fans are, indeed, resonating with The Real Me.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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