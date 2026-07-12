Future Fans Debate First Day Spotify Streams For "The Real Me"

Future divided much of his fanbase with his new album The Real Me, whether for its lack of features or its more meme-worthy moments. Still, all this discussion and the strengths of the project on their own made for a solid first-day streaming debut on Spotify, amassing 23.8 million streams in its first day on the platform according to Kurrco on Twitter.

As tends to happen with these commercial conversations, some fans are impressed, and others are calling this a flop. For context, compared to mainstream hip-hop releases in 2026, the Atlanta artist outperformed debuts for Yeat, Ken Carson, and Baby Keem while failing to hit the same highs as Don Toliver, Ye, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, and Drake.

The Drizzy one (140 million with ICEMAN) was a particularly big debate for many fans. Of course, this is because of Drake and Future squashing their beef, which led many to believe the former would be on The Real Me.

Some OVO die-hards didn't buy into the Pluto reconciliation to begin with, and used these numbers as a criticism. Others gave more grace to a limited rollout and questioned why people care so much about commercial metrics.

In any case, The Real Me certainly made a splash, and comparison is always the thief of joy. But what about the comparisons to Hendrix's own recent releases? MIXTAPE PLUTO earned around 26.5 million, WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU earned 36.2 million, WE DON'T TRUST YOU earned 58.9 million, and I NEVER LIKED YOU earned 29.7 million.

Future's The Real Me Reactions

Fans and media titans alike have debated over Future's The Real Me critically, expressing their likes and dislikes about the repetitive and lengthy tracklist. Joe Budden had a particularly disappointed reaction on his podcast, saying he nearly deleted the album after buying it.

But even Future's hip-hop peers got to talking, and the results were not pretty. That being said, they had nothing to do with the music, as NBA YoungBoy dissed him this week to mess with the rollout.