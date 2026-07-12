Future Fans Debate First Day Spotify Streams For "The Real Me"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Future Fans Debate First Day Spotify Streams The Real Me
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 12, 2026 Rapper Future and singer Tyla perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Some fans were impressed by Future's first-day Spotify streams for his new album, whereas others think "The Real Me" flopped.

Future divided much of his fanbase with his new album The Real Me, whether for its lack of features or its more meme-worthy moments. Still, all this discussion and the strengths of the project on their own made for a solid first-day streaming debut on Spotify, amassing 23.8 million streams in its first day on the platform according to Kurrco on Twitter.

As tends to happen with these commercial conversations, some fans are impressed, and others are calling this a flop. For context, compared to mainstream hip-hop releases in 2026, the Atlanta artist outperformed debuts for Yeat, Ken Carson, and Baby Keem while failing to hit the same highs as Don Toliver, Ye, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, and Drake.

The Drizzy one (140 million with ICEMAN) was a particularly big debate for many fans. Of course, this is because of Drake and Future squashing their beef, which led many to believe the former would be on The Real Me.

Some OVO die-hards didn't buy into the Pluto reconciliation to begin with, and used these numbers as a criticism. Others gave more grace to a limited rollout and questioned why people care so much about commercial metrics.

In any case, The Real Me certainly made a splash, and comparison is always the thief of joy. But what about the comparisons to Hendrix's own recent releases? MIXTAPE PLUTO earned around 26.5 million, WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU earned 36.2 million, WE DON'T TRUST YOU earned 58.9 million, and I NEVER LIKED YOU earned 29.7 million.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Future's The Real Me Reactions

Fans and media titans alike have debated over Future's The Real Me critically, expressing their likes and dislikes about the repetitive and lengthy tracklist. Joe Budden had a particularly disappointed reaction on his podcast, saying he nearly deleted the album after buying it.

But even Future's hip-hop peers got to talking, and the results were not pretty. That being said, they had nothing to do with the music, as NBA YoungBoy dissed him this week to mess with the rollout.

Despite that taking up some space on the timeline, The Real Me is still the main topic. We'll see how it ages with fans and how the streaming numbers contribute to first week sales.

Read More: Future’s Not Quite Done Being Our Toxic King

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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