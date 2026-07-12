NBA YoungBoy Explains His Future Beef & Claims Pluto Isn't A "Gangster"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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NBA YoungBoy Explains Future Beef Pluto Isnt Gangster
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 12, 2026 Rapper Future performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
One of Future's Freebandz artists also made similar claims about NBA YoungBoy, extending the lifespan of this sudden beef.

Future fans are discussing his new album The Real Me, but there's another big development this weekend that has them debating and wondering if he will engage in a rap beef. That's because of NBA YoungBoy recently dissing Fewtch online and via a new diss track, "What The What?" YB recently took to social media to vent a little more about the feud, and gave fans some clarity.

In a clip caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he claimed the Atlanta rapper isn't in the streets like that, and suggested he isn't either. "You n***as ain't no f***ing gangsters," the Baton Rouge MC expressed. "That's why y'all can walk around the [United] States like that. Pluto ain't no f***ing gangster. Dude don't run around without no f***ing security, especially not more than me. I just watched the world glorify the most p***y and dummy s**t that ever went on I ever seen in my life. They got a n***a y'all can't even name, y'all don't even know this boy for five, three songs [seemingly a response to Freebandz artist Doe Boy]... We don't play like that. We cap rappers, we ain't built like that."

In another clip caught by Youngboy Snippets, he said there isn't any real beef with Hendrix. "It's good, though. It ain't no beef, I don't want no problem with y'all," YoungBoy expressed. "I'll fight you, though, if you want to. I just wanted to f**k up his rollout for all that little h*e-a** s**t he do behind the scenes. It's good, though."

He also seemed to respond to Doe Boy, accepting his challenge to fight. We'll see if there are any more responses in this dynamic or if things slow down from here.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Future & NBA YoungBoy Beef

For those unaware, Future and NBA YoungBoy used to be cool, collaborating as recently as 2020. But YB hinted during this beef that Fewtch may have slighted him behind closed doors, and fans are looking back at previous hints of a rift.

In any case, it seems like this isn't slowing down either of their momentums. So we'll see if this cools down or if there are more bars or disses on the way.

Read More: Future’s Not Quite Done Being Our Toxic King

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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