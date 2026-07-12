NBA YoungBoy Explains His Future Beef & Claims Pluto Isn't A "Gangster"

Future fans are discussing his new album The Real Me, but there's another big development this weekend that has them debating and wondering if he will engage in a rap beef. That's because of NBA YoungBoy recently dissing Fewtch online and via a new diss track, "What The What?" YB recently took to social media to vent a little more about the feud, and gave fans some clarity.

In a clip caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he claimed the Atlanta rapper isn't in the streets like that, and suggested he isn't either. "You n***as ain't no f***ing gangsters," the Baton Rouge MC expressed. "That's why y'all can walk around the [United] States like that. Pluto ain't no f***ing gangster. Dude don't run around without no f***ing security, especially not more than me. I just watched the world glorify the most p***y and dummy s**t that ever went on I ever seen in my life. They got a n***a y'all can't even name, y'all don't even know this boy for five, three songs [seemingly a response to Freebandz artist Doe Boy]... We don't play like that. We cap rappers, we ain't built like that."

In another clip caught by Youngboy Snippets, he said there isn't any real beef with Hendrix. "It's good, though. It ain't no beef, I don't want no problem with y'all," YoungBoy expressed. "I'll fight you, though, if you want to. I just wanted to f**k up his rollout for all that little h*e-a** s**t he do behind the scenes. It's good, though."

He also seemed to respond to Doe Boy, accepting his challenge to fight. We'll see if there are any more responses in this dynamic or if things slow down from here.

Future & NBA YoungBoy Beef

For those unaware, Future and NBA YoungBoy used to be cool, collaborating as recently as 2020. But YB hinted during this beef that Fewtch may have slighted him behind closed doors, and fans are looking back at previous hints of a rift.