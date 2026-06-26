NBA YoungBoy Fans Think He Dissed NoCap With Cryptic Message

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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NBA YoungBoy Fans Think Dissed NoCap Cryptic Message
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
In addition to NoCap, other potential targets NBA YoungBoy fans pointed to include Playboi Carti and Young Thug.

NBA YoungBoy has been very active on social media as of late to promote his new project More Leaks 2 (ML2), and he's not holding much back apart from names. He recently went off on an unnamed artist in a video caught by XXL on Twitter, pointing to his street ties, their presumed collaborative history, and not wanting to work together again.

"I’m a real gangster," YB expressed in the clip. "We can’t even do music no more. I don’t play that s**t. I don’t care about no opportunity. None of that... You got to pay deep into what be going on out here so you can stay safe. F**k you. I don't like you no more. Don't ever call me. I don't want to do no song with you. Leave me alone."

While fans have many theories as to which of NBA YoungBoy's beef opponents this could refer to, many of these speculative interpretations instead propose this is about a friendship that fell out. Some fans pointed to former collaborator Playboi Carti recently taking a picture with the father of Lil Durk, with whom YoungBoy has intense beef. There's also Young Thug linking up with PlaqueBoyMax, who received some harsh words from the Baton Rouge lyricist after criticizing one of his songs.

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NoCap & NBA YoungBoy Beef

However, many fans believe this is actually about NoCap, as a song snippet recently surfaced of him addressing their feud. "Hope God brings me the growth to tell Kentrell [YB's real name] I forgive," he rapped on the cut.

The beef between NBA YoungBoy and NoCap is particularly unfortunate, as they were once label mates. But they fell apart in 2022, sending various social media shots at each other that stemmed from frustration and interpersonal drama. While things took a more amicable turn later in the decade, many fans believe they are still at odds.

We will see if either artist chooses to address this directly or if they will let the gossip train run wild with it. Also, other artists like Young Thug and Playboi Carti may want to check in with YB for good measure.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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