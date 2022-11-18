It’s never a dull moment in NBA Youngboy’s world. The Baton Rouge rapper, unfortunately, found himself in a war of words today with one of the artists on the Never Broke Again roster, NoCap.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby’s new album “Street Gossip” at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

This morning, NBA Youngboy appeared to address NoCap in vague statement, though the BR rapper never named any names. The Last Slimeto rapper said that he’s paying “attention to all the slick ass shit you be doing.” From there, he made it clear why he doesn’t work with this person, even though he signed them.

“We don’t do music ’cause I don’t [f*ck with you.] Stop speaking on me to these people you my daddy artist[.] You a fucking worker bitch you ain’t my brother fuck you pay me.”

Fans immediately began pointing to NoCap, especially after the rapper indicated why he and YB haven’t worked together the day prior. “Let me go up on my own first because I don’t need everybody sayin’ I used Top to get big,” he said. “We will do music later.”

However, YB’s comments and the legion of fans who put the pieces together prompted a lengthy response from NoCap. He suggested that Youngboy picks on a different person every week before labeling the megastar a “hater.” NoCap cited his loyalty to YB during his incarceration, especially as others tried to knock his name.

“Let me know what I owe you. I don’t recall you giving shit. I took the blame for why we don’t do music because I was trying to keep your hater card clean,” he said. “But nah we really don’t do music because he probably scared I’ll be bigger on some baby shit. NoCap also accused YB of charging Atlantic for his feature on Mr. Crawford.

“You never supposed me, posted my shit once,” he continued. “I been sign to NBA for three years but I’m raw so I kept this shit going on my own.”

