NBA YoungBoy scoffed when compared to Drake during a recent Instagram Live session. The Last Slimeto rapper had been speaking with MAC Agency CEO Andrew Lieber.

“It’s just you and Drake at the top, baby!” Lieber said.

“Who?” YoungBoy said in response, somewhat offended.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby’s new album “Street Gossip” at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“Yeah, exactly. You and Drake, that’s it,” Lieber added, before YoungBoy replied: “I thought you was my friend, Drew,”

In addition to YoungBoy, Lieber represents DaBaby, Polo G, and Moneybagg Yo, among others.

As for the numbers, YoungBoy is currently the second most-streamed artist of the year for any genre with 5.4 billion streams in the U.S. Drake is the only artist with more. He’s got over 6.7 billion.

Helping YoungBoy is his prolific output. He’s released a total of six projects in 2022. Of those, there’s his fourth studio album, The Last Slimeto, as well as four mixtapes. He also released Better Than You, a full-length collaboration with DaBaby.

Drake, on the other hand, has released his sixth studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, as well as a collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss.

Drake isn’t the only rapper that YoungBoy has claimed to be better than. On Instagram last week, YoungBoy called out Jay-Z.

“Jay z cant out rap me boy this ain’t bout no music you just a scary bitch,” he wrote in a post while calling out NoCap. “I wanted revenge on the labels n***a im holding over here you ain’t even got 300k for yo tax bill clown just protect yourself pussy.”

Check out a clip from YoungBoy’s live stream with Andrew Lieber below.

