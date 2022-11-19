NBA YoungBoy and NoCap have been trading insults recently. Even though YoungBoy signed the young rapper to Never Broke Again, he has a bone to pick. According to YB, NoCap has no loyalty and is only out for himself. NoCap fired back, saying the YoungBoy is always looking for beef and that he doesn’t support his labelmates.

Now, NBA YoungBoy has somehow dragged Jay-Z into the beef. Recently, in an Instagram Story, the Louisiana rapper wrote, “Jay-Z can’t out rap me boy.”

He then continued, directing his ire at NoCap. “This ain’t bout no music you just a scary b***h I wanted revenge on the labels n***a,” he wrote. “I’m holding over here you ain’t even got 300k for yo tax bill clown just protect yourself p***y.”

This outburst from YoungBoy is of course in response to a long post from NoCap, who went in on YoungBoy. NoCap wrote he “never did u nun bad I screamed free you before and after every venue/club,” reaffirming his loyalty. “I carried dis s**t when u was gone,” he continued. “I stop f**kin’ with n***as who would’ve did whatever to see me win to stay loyal to yo hatin ass & let me kno what I owe u, I don’t recall u givin s**t.”

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 29: Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby’s new album “Street Gossip” at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. NoCap, Jay-Z (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Additionally, NoCap wrote, “I took the blame for why we don’t do music [cause] I was tryna keep yo hater card clean but nah we really don’t do music … Bru told Atlantic he wanted money for the feature on Mr. Crawford. U never supported me u posted my s**t once, I been [signed] to NBA for 3 years, but I’m raw so I kept dis s**t goin on my own.”

Furthermore, this rant from NoCap came after fans assumed a cryptic post from NBA YoungBoy was directed at him. “I pay attention to all the slick ass shit you be doing and saying you a b***h ass n***a what I call a real rapper,” YoungBoy controversially wrote. “We don’t do music ’cause I don’t fwy stop speaking on me to these people you my daddy artist[.] You a f**king worker b***h you ain’t my brother f**k you pay me.”

