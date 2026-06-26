ML2 - Album by NBA YoungBoy

Fans love to leak songs, and there is no artist on the internet who is exempt. One artist who has had it the worst is NBA YoungBoy. In a stroke of genius, the artist has chosen to get ahead of it all. On Friday, he dropped off More Leaks 2, which is his way of taking the power back. The new project has 20 tracks, and it is filled with songs that wouldn't have made an album otherwise. If you are deep into the YoungBoy lore, you might have to tap in.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for ML2
- Ganja
- Over
- Shark
- Switches
- Creep on ya
- So Not Sorry
- Nussie
- I Forgive Them
- Zero IG Freestyle
- BossManeDlow
- Out The Window
- Calling From Rio
- Hold It
- One Night Later
- Highly
- Green Boy
- Highlights
- Searching For You
- With it
- On A Jet