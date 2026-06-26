ML2 - Album by NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy is having a huge year, and on Friday, he gave us the new mixtape "More Leaks 2," stylized as "ML2."

Fans love to leak songs, and there is no artist on the internet who is exempt. One artist who has had it the worst is NBA YoungBoy. In a stroke of genius, the artist has chosen to get ahead of it all. On Friday, he dropped off More Leaks 2, which is his way of taking the power back. The new project has 20 tracks, and it is filled with songs that wouldn't have made an album otherwise. If you are deep into the YoungBoy lore, you might have to tap in.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!