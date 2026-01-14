Creep Up On Ya - Song by NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy is readying his new album "Slime Cry," and it appears as though we have a new single in "Creep Up On Ya."

F*ck it, you know that I'm thuggin' I bought a brand new XD for you Shavin' the back of the cutter, shavin' the barrel on the shotty Lil' kid, we done caught him in public He done put his lil life on the line, pluck him

NBA YoungBoy has been teasing fans with his new album Slime Cry, which appears to have generated some confusion over the release date. Earlier this week, the artist said Friday, January 16th. However, he ultimately deleted his post , which has put the album in question. Today, YoungBoy got one step closer to his album with the new song "Creep Up On Ya." This song comes complete with one of the most aggressive YoungBoy flows we've heard in quite some time. In fact, his voice is out of control at times, which matches the energy of the production. This is perhaps one of the most off-the-wall tracks we have gotten from YoungBoy in quite some time. Whether or not it resonates remains to be seen.

