Baby Boo - Song by NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy is supposedly dropping "Slime Cry" on Friday, and after dropping "Creep Up On Ya," he is back with a new single.

NBA YoungBoy is having a big moment right now, and there is no doubt that he is on top of the world. He is supposed to drop his new album Slime Cry on Friday, and he is looking to make a big splash. He even dropped an energetic banger on Wednesday called "Creep Up On Ya." Now, the artist is back for more with "Baby Boo." On this track, the artist certainly takes a much more subdued approach to the music than on his last single. This is one of those melodic tracks that YoungBoy has become known for over the years. It is a nice contrast to "Creep Up On Ya," and is proof that the new album will be sonically diverse.

Release Date: January 15, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Slime Cry

Quotable Lyrics from Baby Boo

If you love me, you're never gon' leave
In the streets, you know where I be
You hear it on my voice, codeine
And I be doin' shit, ain't cool to you, I know it, but I'm Baby Boo

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
