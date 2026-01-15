Baby Boo - Song by NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy is having a big moment right now, and there is no doubt that he is on top of the world. He is supposed to drop his new album Slime Cry on Friday, and he is looking to make a big splash. He even dropped an energetic banger on Wednesday called "Creep Up On Ya." Now, the artist is back for more with "Baby Boo." On this track, the artist certainly takes a much more subdued approach to the music than on his last single. This is one of those melodic tracks that YoungBoy has become known for over the years. It is a nice contrast to "Creep Up On Ya," and is proof that the new album will be sonically diverse.