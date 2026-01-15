Switches - Song by NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy never seems to slow down. He's back just a few hours after unloading "Baby Boo" on his YouTube, a track that is more than likely going to land on his next album Slime Cry. Today, he's put out "Switches," a confrontational and relentless cut that finds YB as spry as ever. Rapping in an agitated manner, he brings a lot of energy to an already lively trap beat. It feels reminiscent of Southern hip-hop in the early 2000s, so maybe we can expect some more tracks like this on the project tonight. It's not confirmed if "Switches" nor "Baby Boo" or "Creep Up On Ya" will make the cut. However, "Top Cobain," which made it to DSPs last month, seemingly has the best chance to do so.
Release Date: January 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "Switches"
Run it up for my baby, they pay me that payment, watch how I do 'em (Baow, baow)
Swear I'm on TV
Mama, I'm ballin', mama, I'm ready, ain't doin' no stallin'
I had them young n****s pull up, let off in the Wraith
Dunk on his a*s, I do it like Blake