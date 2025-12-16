Top Cobain - Song by NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy remains one of the biggest artists in hip-hop. There aren't a lot of young superstars these days, although YoungBoy certainly occupies that space, and he does it well. On Tuesday, he came through for his biggest supporters with a new song, "Top Cobain." This melodic track is a celebratory one in a few ways. The music video features visuals from his most recent tour, which has proven to be one of hip-hop's biggest. Meanwhile, the artist talks about the rockstar lifestyle he is living, likening himself to Kurt Cobain. YoungBoy is experiencing his prime right now, and it feels as though very few artists can go toe-to-toe with him when it comes to being prolific with hits.
Release Date: December 16, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Top Cobain
Had the guitar, I'ma kick it
Explicit, exquisite, just check how I'm livin'
On top of the mansion, I'm spendin' these millions
And on top of a hater I put on them fifty (Brrt)