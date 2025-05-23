NBA YoungBoy Drops Blistering New Single "Top Tingz"

NBA YoungBoy remains one of the biggest artists in hip-hop. Although there are some who may question his place at the top, there is no denying his impact. He remains one of the biggest artists on YouTube, and the youth absolutely love him. His prolific output has made him a fan-favorite, and to this day, the public is rooting for him.

With that being said, YoungBoy went through a rough patch over the past year. A stint in prison left many wondering if we would ever get new music. Just a few weeks ago, YoungBoy was released, and now, he is back to doing his thing. A headlining tour is on the way, and we imagine an album is as well.

On Thursday, we got a new song called "Finest." A day later, we got yet another new track. Overall, this new banger is called "Top Tingz" and it is YoungBoy at his best. The instrumental here is fast-paced. Consequently, YoungBoy gives uptempo and energetic flows that help set the tone. Additionally, the lyrics, particularly the hook, are sexually explicit. However, it never feels like YoungBoy is doing too much.

Although we don't have a potential album release date, we have no doubt something is coming soon. Fans are clamoring for it, and YoungBoy typically delivers for his supporters when they need him most.

NBA YoungBoy - Top Tingz

Quotable Lyrics:

I just wanna beat lil' mama, ain't talkin' violence, huh

I just wanna put my dick inside it, come on, baby

Wanna beat lil' mama, I wanna pop it

And I know she a freak and I just wanna see her body