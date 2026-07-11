What Da What? (Future Diss) - Song by NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy went on a rant Thursday night and Friday morning, and it was all centered around Future. No one knows the true source of their issues, but it appears to be one-sided right now. Either way, YoungBoy is taking the beef to its extremes, delivering a brand-new diss track, "What Da What?" This new song was released in the middle of JAY-Z's big show, and some fans aren't even aware of its existence. In addition to the track, which can be heard below, YoungBoy has issued a message to Atlanta. It seems like YoungBoy isn't ready to apologize just yet.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A