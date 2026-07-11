What Da What? (Future Diss) - Song by NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy has issues with Future right now, and he let those problems be known on the new track, "What Da What?"

NBA YoungBoy went on a rant Thursday night and Friday morning, and it was all centered around Future . No one knows the true source of their issues, but it appears to be one-sided right now. Either way, YoungBoy is taking the beef to its extremes, delivering a brand-new diss track, "What Da What?" This new song was released in the middle of JAY-Z's big show, and some fans aren't even aware of its existence. In addition to the track, which can be heard below, YoungBoy has issued a message to Atlanta. It seems like YoungBoy isn't ready to apologize just yet.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!