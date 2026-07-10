Drugs Calling Remix - Song by Hurricane Wisdom & Kodak Black

"Drugs Calling" by Hurricane Wisdom is an homage to Future and his song, "Perkys Callin." The song has gained quite a bit of traction and even has a remix with the likes of Lil Baby. Now, there is another remix, this time with Kodak Black. As far as Hurricane Wisdom's performance on the song, it is quite impressive and unchanged. Solid bars and melodies take the song up a notch. Meanwhile, this Kodak Black remix is what you would hope for. The two artists mesh well together, and we imagine more collabs are in their future.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A