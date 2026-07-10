Drugs Calling Remix - Song by Hurricane Wisdom & Kodak Black

Hurricane Wisdom's "Drugs Callin" is an ode to Future, and now, the remix comes with a feature from Kodak Black.

"Drugs Calling" by Hurricane Wisdom is an homage to Future and his song, "Perkys Callin." The song has gained quite a bit of traction and even has a remix with the likes of Lil Baby . Now, there is another remix, this time with Kodak Black . As far as Hurricane Wisdom's performance on the song, it is quite impressive and unchanged. Solid bars and melodies take the song up a notch. Meanwhile, this Kodak Black remix is what you would hope for. The two artists mesh well together, and we imagine more collabs are in their future.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!