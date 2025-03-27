Lil Durk Shatters Record For Most RIAA Certifications Of Any Rapper In 2025

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The achievement comes as Lil Durk gears up to release his new album titled, "Deep Thoughts," on Friday, March 28.

Lil Durk has achieved the most RIAA certifications of any hip-hop artist in 2025, the organization announced on Thursday. His list of hit songs includes "Broadway Girls" with Morgan Wallen, "All My Life" with J. Cole, and "3 Headed Goat" with Lil Baby and Polo G, among others. "With 53 new RIAA certifications, @lildurk has cemented himself with the most Hip-Hop certifications in 2025 and secured a place among the top 50 artists of all time with 52.5 million units," the organization wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday afternoon.

When NFR Podcast shared the news on X, fans celebrated Lil Durk's success in the replies. "This new album about to do insane numbers," one posted. Another user wrote: "His 2020-21 run was insane. The amount of hype around him, his name was tending so heavy posted everywhere. Yall forget tho." One user referenced the dominance of Morgan Wallen on the charts. "He made a song with Morgan Wallen. Am I supposed to be impressed?," they remarked.

Lil Durk's Criminal Case

Lil Durk's success comes as he remains behind bars on charges including alleged conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in connection with the 2022 shooting of Quando Rondo. Prosecutors have alleged that the motivation was revenge for the 2020 slaying of King Von. Durk will be going on trial in the case in October.

While he awaits trial, Lil Durk has been teasing a new album titled, Deep Thoughts. He'll be releasing the project on Friday, March 27th with guest appearances from Future, Lil Baby, Hunxho, and Jhené Aiko. It marks his first release since 2023's Almost Healed.

