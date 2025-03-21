Lil Durk And Jhene Aiko Have Electric Chemistry On "Can't Hide It" Single

Lil Durk is arguably the most successful rapper to come out of Atlanta in the last half decade. He has dominated the charts and the streets alike, and even taken home a Grammy Award for his work. He's a bona fide star by any measure. He's also facing serious charges. The rapper is currently awaiting a trial on murder-for-hire charges, and has decided to release his upcoming album while he's behind bars. It's far from ideal in terms of circumstances. That said, Lil Durk reminds us why we are all so excited for his new album with "Can't Hide It."

We've already heard a handful of singles from Deep Thoughts, and Lil Durk has been careful to show off his musical range. We have street anthems, contemplative tracks, and now with "Can't Hide It," a catchy love song. Lil Durk croons alongside Jhene Aiko for a song that is at once catchy and in line with the kind of stuff Durk has put out prior. It's not a blatant attempt at commercialism, it's a duet that feels honest to the overall vibe of Deep Thoughts. Jhene Aiko proves to be an inspired choice, bringing her typical vocal delicateness to the table on the chorus. We need this album yesterday. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer.

Lil Durk Gifts Fans With A Seductive Love Song

Quotable Lyrics: