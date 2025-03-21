Lil Durk And Jhene Aiko Have Electric Chemistry On "Can't Hide It" Single

BY Elias Andrews 116 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil-durklil-durk
Lil Durk is not letting his legal troubles get in the way of his anticipated new album, and this single is proof he means business.

Lil Durk is arguably the most successful rapper to come out of Atlanta in the last half decade. He has dominated the charts and the streets alike, and even taken home a Grammy Award for his work. He's a bona fide star by any measure. He's also facing serious charges. The rapper is currently awaiting a trial on murder-for-hire charges, and has decided to release his upcoming album while he's behind bars. It's far from ideal in terms of circumstances. That said, Lil Durk reminds us why we are all so excited for his new album with "Can't Hide It."

We've already heard a handful of singles from Deep Thoughts, and Lil Durk has been careful to show off his musical range. We have street anthems, contemplative tracks, and now with "Can't Hide It," a catchy love song. Lil Durk croons alongside Jhene Aiko for a song that is at once catchy and in line with the kind of stuff Durk has put out prior. It's not a blatant attempt at commercialism, it's a duet that feels honest to the overall vibe of Deep Thoughts. Jhene Aiko proves to be an inspired choice, bringing her typical vocal delicateness to the table on the chorus. We need this album yesterday. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Lil Durk Reveals New Prison-Themed Artwork For "Deep Thoughts" Album

Lil Durk Gifts Fans With A Seductive Love Song

Quotable Lyrics:

Call you out the blue 'cause she don't send nudes, I wanna see your body again
And I'm so selfish, I cannot deny it, that’s why I don’t trust none of your friends
Turn your location on just for safety reasons or I'ma start callin'

Read More: DJ Akademiks Delivers Exciting Updates On Drake, Lil Durk & NBA YoungBoy

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show Music Lil Durk Reveals New Prison-Themed Artwork For "Deep Thoughts" Album 1.5K
https___images.genius.com_6d4586ee72ddd5fe58bd67ac77b56f79.1000x1000x1 Songs Lil Durk Treats Fans To Hypnotic New Single "Turn Up A Notch" 2.8K
Pandora Playback With Lil Durk Music Lil Durk Unveils Release Date For "Deep Thoughts" Amidst Legal Drama 1.9K
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Music Kanye West Is Attempting To Buy Out Lil Durk's Label Contract: Details 7.9K