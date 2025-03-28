Lil Durk Bears His Soul On Anticipated New Album "Deep Thoughts"

Lil Durk is poised to become a cautionary tale. He's been one of the defining Chicago artists of the 2020s, but current legal issues have threatened to derail his career. Many worried the rapper's murder-for-hire charges would overshadow his musical legacy, but Lil Durk managed to stave these concerns off with his new album, Deep Thoughts. The album experienced multiple delays since it was confirmed back in 2024, but now that it's here, it's proven to be worth the wait. Deep Thoughts has something for every kind of Durk fan.

There are standout trap cuts like "1000 Times" with Lil Baby and "Turn Up a Notch." The single "Can't Hide It" proves Lil Durk can lean into his romantic side courtesy of a stellar Jhene Aiko chorus. He also keeps pace with fellow superstar Future on "They Want to Be You," an ominously titled song given the rapper is currently locked up. Deep Thoughts is varied yet cohesive in sound, and a large part of why it sounds cohesive is the contemplative songs. Lil Durk is at his best when delving into pain, and regrets that got him to where he is today. "Soul Bleed" and "Wondering Again" are going to hit hard for day one fans. The same goes for the album opener, "Shaking When I Pray." Deep Thoughts is proof that Lil Durk is not going to be forgotten.

Lil Durk Gives Fans A Cohesive Listening Experience

