Lil Durk Bears His Soul On Anticipated New Album "Deep Thoughts"

BY Elias Andrews
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil-durklil-durk
Lil Durk has kept fans waiting for a long time, but his new LP, "Deep Thoughts" showcases his range and melodic talents.

Lil Durk is poised to become a cautionary tale. He's been one of the defining Chicago artists of the 2020s, but current legal issues have threatened to derail his career. Many worried the rapper's murder-for-hire charges would overshadow his musical legacy, but Lil Durk managed to stave these concerns off with his new album, Deep Thoughts. The album experienced multiple delays since it was confirmed back in 2024, but now that it's here, it's proven to be worth the wait. Deep Thoughts has something for every kind of Durk fan.

There are standout trap cuts like "1000 Times" with Lil Baby and "Turn Up a Notch." The single "Can't Hide It" proves Lil Durk can lean into his romantic side courtesy of a stellar Jhene Aiko chorus. He also keeps pace with fellow superstar Future on "They Want to Be You," an ominously titled song given the rapper is currently locked up. Deep Thoughts is varied yet cohesive in sound, and a large part of why it sounds cohesive is the contemplative songs. Lil Durk is at his best when delving into pain, and regrets that got him to where he is today. "Soul Bleed" and "Wondering Again" are going to hit hard for day one fans. The same goes for the album opener, "Shaking When I Pray." Deep Thoughts is proof that Lil Durk is not going to be forgotten.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Lil Durk Shatters Record For Most RIAA Certifications Of Any Rapper In 2025

Lil Durk Gives Fans A Cohesive Listening Experience

Deep Thoughts tracklist:

  1. Shaking When I Pray
  2. Keep on Sippin'
  3. They Want to Be You (featuring Future)
  4. Soul Bleed
  5. 1000 Times (featuring Lil Baby)
  6. Turn Up a Notch
  7. Vanish Mode
  8. Monitoring Me
  9. Untouchable
  10. Notebook (No Hook)
  11. Can't Hide It (featuring Jhene Aiko)
  12. Wondering Again
  13. Late Checkout (featuring Hunxho)
  14. Think You Glowed
  15. Opportunist
  16. Alhamdullillah
  17. Deep Depression

Read More: Rick Ross Brings Up Lil Durk's Legal Struggles While Encouraging Youth To Avoid Crime

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Lil Durk Features Tracklist New Album Deep Thoughts Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk Reveals Features & Tracklist For New Album "Deep Thoughts" Amid Prison Stay 5.3K
lil-durk Songs Lil Durk And Jhene Aiko Have Electric Chemistry On "Can't Hide It" Single 6.7K
Lil Durk Flaunts Marriage Relationship News Relationships Lil Durk Flaunts Marriage To India Royale On New Single 2.2K
Lil Durk In Concert - New York, NY Music Lil Durk Delays Release Date Of Anticipated Album "Deep Thoughts" 5.1K