Lil Durk Scores Billboard Top 10 Debut Despite Divisive First Week Sales For "Deep Thoughts"

Lil Durk recently had a bit of a commercial battle with NAV that had to do with his new album Deep Thoughts' first week sales, as he and the Toronto rapper duked it out for the biggest hip-hop debut of the week on the Billboard 200 albums chart. While Navraj got the best of Durk this time around, the new LP from the Chicago rapper will still debut within the Billboard chart's top ten, specifically at the number four slot. According to HITS Daily Double, the project sold almost 65K album-equivalent units in its first week, bolstered by a heavy streaming performance.

Furthermore, some fans see this as a win considering Lil Durk's challenging legal situation, given the fact he released this album from behind bars amid his alleged murder-for-hire case. Others expressed disappointment in Deep Thoughts' debut, calling back to previous hit Smurk albums and this new full-length's October delay. Whether it's a glass half full or a glass half empty for you, this is still a big achievement for him. Not many artists can keep their head high amid criminal accusations and still resonate with a lot of fans who thought the album would never come out.

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

"I wasn't gon put this out but then I remembered the streets need this," The Voice told fans in an Instagram post celebrating the release of the new album Deep Thoughts. "Not being outside with y'all when I drop is hard. But I know I will feel y'all love and energy through these walls. Thank y'all for rocking with me through everything. I tell these stories so our voice is never lost. I'm coming home soon stronger than ever." Lil Durk's trial will begin on October 14, if everything goes according to schedule.

Meanwhile, even as fans downplay the commercial success of Deep Thoughts, Lil Durk is stacking plaques on plaques. He became the rapper with the most RIAA certifications in 2025, which displays the resonance and continuous replay value his many hits boast. While these largely relate to earlier releases, many narratives and new drops today fuel more revisits to these tracks and projects.