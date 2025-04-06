NAV Reportedly Loses Tens Of Thousands Of Units From "OMW2 REXDALE" First Week Sales

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 28: Nav and Mr. Miller attend Nav "OMW 2 Rexdale" Album Release Party on March 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
We previously reported that NAV's new album outsold Lil Durk's, but it looks like Billboard called foul and scrutinized his numbers.

NAV may have came through with hits like "UNLIMITED" with Playboi Carti and The Weeknd, but it looks like his new album OMW2 REXDALE's first week sales were not as impressive as projected. If you recall, we previously reported that this record outsold the new Lil Durk album Deep Thoughts, and that it reportedly moved almost 83K album-equivalent units in its first week to cinch a No. 3 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart, according to HITS Daily Double. However, Billboard then omitted the LP from their top ten because – according to Hip Hop All Day and other sources – they removed over half of his reportedly sold units from the final tally.

In other words, according to Billboard, the Toronto rapper's new album actually sold less than 40K album-equivalent units in its first week. It's unclear exactly why this happened, who is responsible, or whether or not these are actually fake numbers as Billboard suggests. Either way, NAV doesn't care about the detractors, as he recently trolled a critical listener who dragged him and his artistry through the mud.

Did NAV Diss Drake?

Even if the XO MC addresses this controversy in the near future, we're sure he would much rather deal with other narratives around him instead of actual changes to his commercial performance. For example, DJ Akademiks recently broke down an alleged NAV diss on OMW2 REXDALE against fellow Canadian Drake, claiming that he spoke to Navraj in order to clear this up. "'Broski, they're writing my lyrics down wrong,'" Ak remarked on his livestream, quoting the artist's alleged response to these rumors. "He doesn't say 'OVO body,' he says 'Over your body.'"

At the end of the day, we're sure NAV fans still enjoyed OMW2 REXDALE, and that's really all that matters for artists who want a genuine connection to their base. But when compared to his previous commercial efforts, this missed the mark even if all its sales numbers were accurate. Again, take that with a grain of salt, but it's just the latest example of supposedly fake streams affecting artists whether they manipulated them or not. We'll see what comes next...

