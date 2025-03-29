DJ Akademiks Claims NAV Cleared Up Rumor That He Dissed Drake On His New Project

With so many rappers ganging up on Drake these days, fans are even of the belief that NAV is getting in on the action. On his fiery new song, "BACK 2 BUSINESS" he dropped a line that many interpreted as him throwing shade at the OVO boss. "Got a lot of problems I deal with / Talkin' 'bout blood, I spill the sh*t / Talkin' no cap, gettin' peeled quick / Over your body, I build, b*tch." The latter of those had been read instead as, "OVO body, I build, b*tch." The confusion over what the Rexdale native is definitely valid as the way he raps that part sounds like "OVO."

However, according to DJ Akademiks, how Genius has it written is the correct way. The hip-hop pundit got on livestream recently to confirm that this is not in fact a shot at Drake. He claims that NAV himself hit him up to dispel said rumor. "'Broski, they're writing my lyrics down wrong,'" the rapper supposedly said to Ak. "He doesn't say 'OVO body,' he says 'Over your body," the journalist clarified further." Outside of the delivery of the line itself, there was also reason to believe this due to NAV's connection with XO.

NAV OMW2 REXDALE

That would happen to be Drake's rival Canadian music label ran by Cash XO and The Weeknd. Moreover, there was that IG unfollow drama that occurred when "Like That" popped off around this time last year. But overall, NAV has never really had any obvious disconnect with The Boy, so this "diss" seemed like quite the longshot to begin with. Some folks aren't buying it though, claiming that because the "slight" was weak in their eyes, NAV is back pedaling.