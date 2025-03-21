NAV And Metro Boomin Craft Undeniable Earworm With "REAL ME" Single

NAV and Metro Boomin work well together, and they prove it once again with this somber and atmosphere single.

NAV makes knockoff Drake and Weeknd music. There's no denying this. He exists exclusively in the moody Toronto soundscape that Aubrey and Abel pioneered in the last decade in a half. He doesn't add much, but what he does do is emulate well. NAV can craft a catchy single when he's paired with the right instrumental. Luckily, Metro Boomin has just the single on their new collab, "REAL ME." The duo haven't worked together on a full project since Perfect Timing in 2017, but it seems they haven't lost a step.

NAV's sentiment about spotting the "real" version of one's self is not exactly novel, but it's wrapped in such a seductive musical package that it's easy to get swept up in the sentiment. The rapper sounds good with Metro Boomin adding a spacious echo to his voice, in addition to creeping bass. Metro is MVP of this song, and will likely be the MVP of the upcoming album. NAV plays his part, though. "REAL ME" is one of best solo singles to date. OMW2 Rexdale is poised to be one of the rapper's best releases to date. 2025 is really panning out to be a Canada-dominated 12 months, between the Weeknd, Drake, PND, Tory Lanez and now, the self-proclaimed Brown Boy.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

NAV And Metro Boomin Get Atmospheric On New Song

Quotable Lyrics:

When I come down, you the greatest
You make me see clear when I'm faded
Whenever I'm high, I don't see you
But when I come down, girl, I need you

